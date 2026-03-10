MARCH 11 The Connection Between Online Gaming, Problem Gambling and Suicidal Despair Intensity Is Often Misunderstood.

Bristol Couny SPC logo Wellness Workshop Table

TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention MCSP) & the Bristol County Suicide Prevention Coalition invite families, friends, community members to gather together around computers for a compassionate, 90-minute knowledge-based session that will support all to better understand suicide risk, recognize warning signs, and feel more confident offering support.This is not a clinical training. While evidence based, the tone is more informal kitchen table conversation. Bring your supper or dessert to the virtual table.Participants will gain insight into the emotional experience of suicidal despair, learn practical ways to respond with empathy, and leave with clear next steps for continued training and connection.Fact: A 2025 Online Gaming study reported that over 40% of adolescents showed signs of video game addiction and were significantly more likely to report suicidal thoughts and behaviors (NIH).Fact: Depression is the most common condition associated with suicide, and it is often undiagnosed or untreated. Conditions like depression, anxiety, and substance problems, especially when unaddressed, increase risk for suicide. Many impacted families and friends may not recognize the increase of intensity of suicidal ideation.Understanding Suicide 101, , A Compassionate Introduction for Family, Friends & CommunityYou can register at no cost, using the following link:Wednesday, March 11 @ 6:30pmRegistered participants will be invited to join an interactive, follow-up virtual roundtable in June to discuss questions and concerns.Contact Annemarie Matulis at IFFResources@gmail.com with subject line “101.”Presenter:Sarah Gaer holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and brings over 25 years of experience in mental health care. Since 2012, she has worked extensively in suicide prevention, with a particular focus on working-aged men and first responders. Sarah is a National Trainer for Psychological First Aid (PFA) and a QPR (Question, Persuade & Refer) Master Trainer for the QPR Institute. She is the developer of the Soul Exhaustion & Soul Care framework, the L.I.S.T.E.N. training model, and the BRIDGEFORWARD Workplace Peer Support Program. A sought-after keynote speaker, Sarah is recognized for her innovative, compassionate approach to suicide prevention and resilience. In 2022, she received the Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention Leadership Award in recognition of her contributions to the field.Learn more at: sarahgaer.comAnnemarie MatulisMCSP Executive Committee508.922.7278 Text only pleaseiffresources@gmail.com

