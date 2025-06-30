Murder-Suicide: From Sensationalized Headlines to Untold Survivor Stories

Who are we? Untold Stories Book Cover

Turn pain into positivity” — Mitch Maryanov

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What links a retired carpenter, an acupuncture expert, a Los Angeles actor, and a community advocate? Not much until the discussion turned to murder-suicide. Mitch Maryanov, Stephanie Willard, Michael Vinton and Tina C. came together as survivors focused on helping others to navigate the lonely and often misunderstood path to recovery and healing. The storytelling based on their lived experiences was collected and published in October 2024.In the Introduction, Stephanie Willard noted, "The grief of a murder-suicide is often extremely complex and can be a burden that is hard to carry. Many therapists do not have the tools to support a survivor. A survivor can often feel isolated, alone, people not knowing what to say or do around them. Yet we, and other survivors need mutual and community help, not just after the traumatic event, but for the rest of our lives."The ultimate hope is that Untold Stories of Murder-Suicide will help open doors to the development of more support for murder-suicide survivors. Among existing resources are Life’s New Normal, https://medium.com/@lifesnewnormal ; the MSL Network, https://www.mslnetwork.org/ ; Impacted Survivors of Murder-Suicide, https://impactedsurvivors.org/about/ ; Impacted Family & Friends (IFF) Resources, https://www.iffresources.com/ There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all, cookie cutter solution. The diversity of experiences demands a matching diversity of suggested resources.A Voice at the Table/Impacted Family and Friends was co-founded in 2014 by Annemarie Matulis and Tracey Medeiros as a call to action to support ideation/attempt survivors and their impacted families.Mitch Maryanov shared, "I didn't find a support group for 30 years. Murder-Suicide loss is a very small community in relation to the larger suicide loss survivors. So small that it is almost taboo to speak about it in support groups. We need to be heard , and we need support resources for our complex situation. What has become a mantra to me is 'turn pain into positivity.'

