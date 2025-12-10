Bristol County Suicide Prevention Coalition Announces Call For Anthology Submissions

Three simple and powerful words Steve Palm and Tracey Medeiros Bristol Couny SPC logo Wellness Workshop Table

TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With all the attention in Bristol County MA on the development of the new South Coast Commuter Rail Project to better connect cities and towns, The Bristol County Suicide Prevention Coalition borrowed a page from that project to launch an anthology-style platform to better connect those throughout the county impacted by suicide, - family to family, community to community.Program Coordinator Annemarie Matulis announced, “The coalition is issuing an All-Aboard invitation to the entire county to send in submissions for a “Voices of Bristol County: A Tapestry of Hope” anthology with a goal to shatter the silence and stigma, offer support to each other, and assure all that they are not alone."“Your voices and lived experience matter. This is an opportunity to become a county-wide collaboration of Change-Agents,” is the encouragement shared by Lived Experience Advisor, Tracey Pacheco Medeiros.“This is not a competition,” Matulis, explained, “this is a multi-tiered project which will have several volumes beginning with the general anthology and a second volume focused on “The Billboard Stories, followed by companion videos and livestreams over several months.Medeiros added, "We've formed an Advisory Team consisting of Jen Fusco Hoye, Lisa-Jo Megna Mitchell, and Joseph Marques to work with us.She added, “The tone is Kitchen Table Conversation, using 1 to 3 blogs to offer snapshots of your story. Not everyone is comfortable standing on a stage to share their stories. We hope this is a more comfortable and accessible option.” So come on, Bristol County! Get on Board and send in those blogs. Your experience may help someone else finally feel connected.For a complete list of Submission Guidelines or other questions, please send a request to Bristol County SP via bristolcountysp@gmail.com – The Deadline for submissions is January 17, 2026.The Bristol County Suicide Prevention Coalition has operated under the auspices of the Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention(MCSP)since 2012 https://www.mcspnow.com/ and is part of a collaborative Alliance with The Kacie Project nonprofit https://thekacieproject.org/ and Impacted Family & Friends Resources, ( www.iffresources.com

