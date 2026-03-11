Dark Sky Technology Announces Air-Gapped SBOM Generation for Mixed-Code Development Environments with Bulletproof Trust™

Bulletproof Trust

New capability delivers compliant, rich, analysis-ready SBOMs from a single folder-based workflow—even for mixed and non-package-managed codebases.

Bulletproof Trust gives operators one practical model: Point to a folder of code and generate a unified, compliant SBOM they can use to meet regulation and for cyber-supply chain risk management.” — Michael Mehlberg, CEO

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Sky Technology, a leading provider of software supply chain security technology, today announced SBOM generation capabilities in Bulletproof Trust ™, their software assurance and intelligence platform, enabling teams to produce compliant, enriched, analysis-ready software bills of materials (SBOMs) across package-managed ecosystems, non-package-managed source collections, and mixed code environments while enhancing the already-available software security solutions by supporting projects through the entire Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).With this release, security and engineering teams can generate high-fidelity SBOMs from package-managed projects (including ecosystems such as Rust/Cargo and PyPI) and from arbitrary source-file collections often found in non-package-managed environments (such as C/C++ and mixed source contexts). The same workflow also supports air-gapped operations for organizations with strict isolation requirements.“Most teams don’t operate in a neat, single-ecosystem world,” said Mike Mehlberg, CEO of Dark Sky Technology. “They have modern package managers in one area, legacy source in another, and sensitive environments that can’t touch the public internet. Bulletproof Trust gives operators one practical model: point to a folder of code and generate a unified, compliant SBOM they can actually use to meet regulation and for cyber-supply chain risk management.”The release is designed for organizations under growing software supply chain pressure who need repeatable SBOM production without stitching together multiple disconnected tools and processes.Key capabilities include:- Compliant, analysis-ready SBOM generation for package-managed ecosystems, including Rust/Cargo, PyPi, etc.- SBOM generation from arbitrary/random source-file collections in non-package-managed environments, including C/C++, Python, Java, etc.- Support for mixed code contexts in a single output workflow- SaaS, on-prem, private cloud, and air-gapped environment support- One simple operating model: point Bulletproof Trust to a folder of projects/code and produce a unified SBOMTeams interested in evaluating the new SBOM generation workflow can contact info@darkskytechnology.com.About Dark Sky TechnologyDark Sky Technology, Inc. specializes in assessing and ensuring the security of open-source software used in critical government, military, aerospace and defense, medical, and internet-connected systems. By analyzing the trustworthiness of software components, the company helps organizations navigate the complex landscape of software supply chain risks, ensuring compliance with various regulations such as DoW C-SCRM, FDA Cybersecurity Premarket Guidelines, EU Cyber Resiliency Act (CRA), NIST 800-218 (SSDF), and more. Dark Sky's products, deployable both as a SaaS and in sensitive offline environments, are instrumental in making risk-based decisions for third-party software reliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.