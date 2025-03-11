Dark Sky Technology Assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Dark Sky Technology announced "Awardable" on Tradewinds Marketplace!

Becoming ‘Awardable’ on Tradewinds Marketplace just goes to show how important the availability of solutions like Bulletproof Trust are to the DoD” — Michael J. Mehlberg, CEO

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Dark Sky Technology, a leading provider of software supply chain security technology today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.Dark Sky Technology’s solutions are designed to help customer meet cybersecurity and government regulations including Executive Orders 14028 and 14144, Executive Mandates M-22-18 and M-23-16, and NIST SP 800-161 and SP 800-218 by helping them securely manage, store, share, and perform advanced risk analysis on the software bills of materials (SBOMs) that define their systems and software. They are used by a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and other companies who aim to ensure the security, maintainability, legality, and trustworthiness of the open-source software they are leveraging in their software supply chain.“Becoming ‘Awardable’ on Tradewinds Marketplace just goes to show how important the availability of solutions like Bulletproof Trust are to the DoD,” said Michael Mehlberg, President and CEO of Dark Sky Technology. “This will streamline the ability for DoD and Government agencies to procure Bulletproof Trust, help them meet regulations and identify risks in the software supply chain before they cause harm in mission critical systems and software.”Dark Sky Technologies' video, discoverable by searching for “Dark Sky Technology - Bulletproof Trust”, is accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company measures the risk of the open-source software packages in a customer’s SBOM to identify vulnerabilities, untrustworthy contributors, foreign ownership control and influence (FOCI) concerns, and package health issues such as copyrighted materials, legal license matters, maintainability problems, and more. Dark Sky Technology was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.###About Dark Sky Technology: Dark Sky Technology, Inc. specializes in assessing and ensuring the security of open-source software used in critical government, military, and aerospace and defense systems. By analyzing the trustworthiness of software components, the company helps organizations navigate the complex landscape of software supply chain risks, ensuring compliance with government and internal cybersecurity standards. Dark Sky's products, deployable both as a SaaS and in sensitive offline environments, are instrumental in making risk-based decisions for third-party software reliance.For more information, please contact: Michael J. Mehlberg, CEO of Dark Sky Technology at michael.mehlberg@darkskytechnology.com and (571) 319-3343 or visit us at www.darkskytechnology.com About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com# # #

