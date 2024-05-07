Dark Sky Technology, Inc. Partners with Nightwing to sell Electronic Armor Security Software
Dark Sky and Nightwing are poised to give our clients unparalleled software supply chain threat intelligence and operating system hardening for critical U.S. systems and software.”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Sky Technology, Inc., a leader in cyber supply chain risk management technologies announced today a strategic partnership with Nightwing, a national security and intelligence solutions company trusted by top government agencies, business and organizations.
Under the new agreement, Dark Sky Technology will market, promote, and facilitate sales for Nightwing’s cutting-edge product, Electronic Armor, across domestic commercial markets and U.S. government sectors. Electronic Armor provides cyber resiliency and technology defense, protecting mission critical systems against software tampering. It does this by assuming root-level attackers are already on your systems, preventing reverse engineering, and protecting the confidentiality and integrity of data and applications from attackers who have bypassed traditional information assurance controls and/or gained escalated privileges on a system. Among its many features are operating system hardening, providing data at rest and runtime protections, preventing execution of unauthorized applications, and preventing modification and introspection of sensitive applications and data.
“Our team at Dark Sky Technology has been protecting software from tampering and reverse engineering for decades,” said Mike Mehlberg, CEO of Dark Sky Technology. “We understand the importance of Nightwing’s solutions and the synergy between our companies is poised to set new standards in cybersecurity, giving our clients unparalleled software supply chain threat intelligence and operating system hardening for critical U.S. systems and software.”
With Nightwing’s robust operating system and application defense mechanisms combined with Dark Sky Technology’s Bulletproof Trust platform to assess the trustworthiness of software components in the software supply chain, this partnership promises to deliver a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that mitigates risks throughout the software supply chain and hardens software stacks against attacks.
“Our partnership with Dark Sky is all about providing the best, cutting-edge cybersecurity technology to our customers,” said Tim Zentz, Vice President of CODEX at Nightwing. “As adversaries increase the volume and sophistication of their attacks, it is critical that we partner together with companies like Dark Sky Technologies to strengthening our clients’ systems against the most persistent and sophisticated threats.”
The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they continue to expand their reach and capabilities in the cybersecurity domain, ensuring that government, businesses and organizations across the United States have access to state-of-the-art technologies and support.
About Dark Sky Technology, Inc.
Dark Sky Technology, Inc. specializes in assessing and ensuring the security of open-source software used in critical government, military, and aerospace and defense systems. By analyzing the trustworthiness of software components, the company helps organizations navigate the complex landscape of software supply chain risks, ensuring compliance with government and internal cybersecurity standards. Dark Sky's products, deployable both as a SaaS and in sensitive offline environments, are instrumental in making risk-based decisions for third-party software reliance.
About Nightwing
Nightwing is the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of the possible to advance our national security interests. The company delivers the most advanced full-spectrum cyber, data operations, systems integration and intelligence services for government agencies, businesses and organizations. Nightwing is proud to partner with our government and commercial customers to protect their most critical information, systems, and operations with breakthrough technology and world-class talent. Headquartered in Dulles, VA and previously part of a leading Fortune 100 company, Nightwing became independent in April 2024. Learn more at Nightwing.us.
