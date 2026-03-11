Introducing AmeriPlate® Front-of-Serving-Line Menu Boards and Signage to Turn New USDA Guidelines into Student Action

The new USDA Inverted Food Pyramid Salad Bar Menu with Protein-First Incentive SquarePlate Protein, Fruit & Veg Focus

Green Edge Systems’ new system helps schools move from offering food to guiding healthier student choices in line with the new Guidelines - visibly

We help schools transform menu boards and signage to meet the new Guidelines with a new look that works now and stays relevant for years to come.” — Tommy Orpaz, President, Green Edge Systems

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Edge Systems today announced AmeriPlate® Front-of-Serving-Line Menu Boards and Signage, a new system developed to help schools take practical, visible steps under the new USDA Guidelines in a way that reflects the School Nutrition Association’s emphasis on feasible implementation. SNA has said current school meals already include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk, and protein, while also stressing that future standards updates must be realistic and workable for schools.Green Edge Systems said AmeriPlateFront-of-Serving-Line Menu Boards and Signage was built around that same practical approach: gradual but meaningful action now, without waiting for every sourcing, formulation, and regulatory issue to be fully resolved. The system is designed around small but significant steps that can be effective immediately, while also giving schools a long-term signage investment that remains useful as future requirements continue to phase in.According to Green Edge Systems, this creates a positive path forward under the new USDA Guidelines. Schools do not need to stop, wait, or overhaul everything at once. They can begin with what is already being served daily and make the new direction visible where students choose - at the front of the serving line and in other high-visibility student-facing locations. Under current standards, school meals already include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk, and protein, with additional sodium and added-sugar changes taking effect later.Positioned at the front of the serving line and in other locations best seen by students, AmeriPlateFront-of-Serving-Line Menu Boards and Signage is designed to help schools update menu boards and signage in an affordable way that aligns with the new USDA Guidelines, while continuing to support current reimbursable meal requirements and remaining valid for years to come. Green Edge Systems said this makes the system not only an immediate response to the new federal direction, but also a long-term investment schools can make now with confidence.The new USDA Guidelines call for prioritizing protein, followed by vegetables and fruits as immediate visible priorities in daily food selection. Green Edge Systems said these three food groups should now be made most visible at the front of the serving line, where behavioral science shows the first foods students encounter are the most likely to be selected. One widely cited study found that more than 75% chose the first food they saw, and that the first three foods encountered accounted for 66% of all foods taken. Green Edge Systems said all new AmeriPlateFront-of-Serving-Line Menu Boards and Signage designs were developed around these same principles, making protein the leading visual focus, immediately followed by vegetables and fruits.Green Edge Systems said the new USDA Guidelines should not be approached as a wait-and-see framework in which schools delay visible action until every long-term requirement is finalized. While some federal requirements tied to sourcing, formulation, and procurement will continue to phase in over time, the broader direction of the new USDA Guidelines already calls for schools to act now on the parts they can make visible immediately. Green Edge Systems said schools do not need a total overhaul to begin. Significant immediate actions can include one-line signage that highlights protein together with vegetables and fruits, and front-of-line presentation that places protein first and keeps vegetables and fruits immediately following.The new system includes front-of-serving-line menu boards, student-facing cafeteria signage, salad bar formats, LED flashing boards, dry erase and backlit menu boards , and NeonDynamic™ animated neon signs. Together, these solutions are intended to help schools turn the new USDA Guidelines into visible student action by changing what students see first, understand first, and choose first.Green Edge Systems also said the new system reflects the visual language of the new USDA Guidelines. The company has introduced menu board styles based on the new USDA Inverted Food Pyramid, described in federal materials as “The New Food Pyramid,” a central visual of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans . Green Edge Systems said these formats help schools align menu presentation with the new federal health direction while reinforcing the priority of protein, vegetables, and fruits in a visually clear way.“School Nutrition Association has made clear that implementation of the new USDA Guidelines must be feasible, while also recognizing that schools already serve the core food groups every day,” said Tommy Orpaz, President of Green Edge Systems. “Green Edge Systems is pleased to turn its leadership in school menu signage into a practical, affordable system that helps schools take real steps now while making an investment that will remain valuable for years to come.”Green Edge Systems said the new USDA Guidelines represent a long-awaited shift in school nutrition direction, and that the success of that shift will depend not only on future compliance milestones, but on whether students begin seeing and responding to healthier guidance now. AmeriPlateFront-of-Serving-Line Menu Boards and Signage was developed to give schools a basket of practical tools to support that shift with limited means and real-world ease of use.For more information, visit:AmeriPlateLED Flashing School Menu BoardsAmeriPlateDry Erase and Backlit School Menu BoardsNeonDynamic™ Animated Neon School Food Service SignsSalad Bar LED Flashing, Backlit, or Dry Erase Menu BoardsAbout Green Edge SystemsGreen Edge Systems is a leading provider of school menu boards and cafeteria signage, specializing in visible, practical systems that help schools reinforce nutrition goals and influence student choice at the point of selection.Media ContactTommy OrpazGreen Edge SystemsWoodland Hills, CAtommy.orpaz@greenedgesystems.com818-825-1867

Protein, Veggies and Fruit in the New Health Guidelines

