Green Edge Systems Launches NeonDynamic™ & Expands AmeriPlate® for Immediate Alignment with 2025-30 Nutrition Guidelines
New visual communication solutions enable school food services to implement federal nutrition priorities immediately - before the multi-year menu reformulation.
School nutrition programs are entering a new phase where communication infrastructure plays a direct role in compliance, participation, and student selection behavior. While ingredient and procurement changes occur gradually, the priorities established by the new Dietary Guidelines - stronger emphasis on protein, fruits and vegetables, and balanced meal construction - are expected to be communicated now where students make daily choices.
As federal guidance increasingly focuses on selection behavior within Offer vs. Serve, visual guidance at the point of service is emerging as operational infrastructure rather than optional signage.
NeonDynamic™ introduces Dynamic animated neon visual guidance specifically designed for high-traffic cafeteria environments. Rotating prompts reinforce meal-building steps directly in student decision flow, supporting consistent selection behavior without adding staff workload or technology complexity.
At the same time, expanded AmeriPlate® graphics applied across LED Flashing, Dry Erase, and LED Backlit menu board formats allow districts to deploy consistent, guideline-aligned messaging across service lines using familiar, low-maintenance signage formats.
This combined approach enables districts to:
Prioritize protein, fruits, and vegetables in student decision flow
Reinforce reimbursable meal construction visually
Align cafeteria communication with federal nutrition priorities immediately
Support Offer vs. Serve behavior through structured prompts
Demonstrate visible implementation momentum during Administrative Review cycles
"Guidelines become real only when students see them where decisions happen," said Tommy Orpaz, Green Edge Systems. "Schools cannot wait for multi-year menu reformulation cycles. NeonDynamic™ and the expanded AmeriPlate® graphics give districts a practical way to act now."
Cafeteria signage is evolving from menu display toward structured meal-decision guidance. By combining dynamic animated messaging with standardized visual frameworks, Green Edge Systems positions signage as a core implementation layer for modern school nutrition programs.
Learn More About AmeriPlate® Solutions
NeonDynamic™ - Dynamic Animated School Neon Signs
https://www.greenedgesystems.com/animated-neon-signs.html
AmeriPlate® LED Flashing School Menu Boards
https://www.greenedgesystems.com/ameriplate-led-flashing-menu-boards.html
AmeriPlate® Dry Erase and Backlit School Menu Boards
https://www.greenedgesystems.com/ameriplate-dry-erase-menu-boards.html
About Green Edge Systems
Green Edge Systems, based in Woodland Hills, California, has specialized for over a decade in innovative menu board and signage solutions designed specifically for school nutrition environments, helping districts improve visibility, speed service, support healthier choices, and reduce waste - all through smarter visual communication at the point of decision.
Media Contact
Tommy Orpaz
Green Edge Systems, Inc.
+1 818-825-8167
tommy.orpaz@greenedgesystems.com
Tommy Orpaz
Green Edge Systems, Inc.
+1 818-825-8167
email us here
What to know about the new U.S. federal dietary guidelines for Schools
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.