Green Edge Systems Launches NeonDynamic™ & Expands AmeriPlate® for Immediate Alignment with 2025-30 Nutrition Guidelines

New visual communication solutions enable school food services to implement federal nutrition priorities immediately - before the multi-year menu reformulation.

Nutrition policy changes expectations immediately. Signage is how schools translate those expectations into daily student behavior” — Tommy Orpaz, President, Green Edge Systems

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Edge Systems today announced the launch of NeonDynamic™ , a new animated neon signage line for school nutrition environments, alongside the expansion of AmeriPlate® graphics across its existing menu board portfolio. Together, these solutions are designed to help school food services align immediately with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030 by translating national nutrition direction into clear, point-of-service student guidance.School nutrition programs are entering a new phase where communication infrastructure plays a direct role in compliance, participation, and student selection behavior. While ingredient and procurement changes occur gradually, the priorities established by the new Dietary Guidelines - stronger emphasis on protein, fruits and vegetables, and balanced meal construction - are expected to be communicated now where students make daily choices.As federal guidance increasingly focuses on selection behavior within Offer vs. Serve, visual guidance at the point of service is emerging as operational infrastructure rather than optional signage.NeonDynamic™ introduces Dynamic animated neon visual guidance specifically designed for high-traffic cafeteria environments. Rotating prompts reinforce meal-building steps directly in student decision flow, supporting consistent selection behavior without adding staff workload or technology complexity.At the same time, expanded AmeriPlategraphics applied across LED Flashing, Dry Erase, and LED Backlit menu board formats allow districts to deploy consistent, guideline-aligned messaging across service lines using familiar, low-maintenance signage formats.This combined approach enables districts to:Prioritize protein, fruits, and vegetables in student decision flowReinforce reimbursable meal construction visuallyAlign cafeteria communication with federal nutrition priorities immediatelySupport Offer vs. Serve behavior through structured promptsDemonstrate visible implementation momentum during Administrative Review cycles"Guidelines become real only when students see them where decisions happen," said Tommy Orpaz, Green Edge Systems. "Schools cannot wait for multi-year menu reformulation cycles. NeonDynamic™ and the expanded AmeriPlategraphics give districts a practical way to act now."Cafeteria signage is evolving from menu display toward structured meal-decision guidance. By combining dynamic animated messaging with standardized visual frameworks, Green Edge Systems positions signage as a core implementation layer for modern school nutrition programs.Learn More About AmeriPlateSolutionsNeonDynamic™ - Dynamic Animated School Neon SignsAmeriPlateLED Flashing School Menu BoardsAmeriPlateDry Erase and Backlit School Menu BoardsAbout Green Edge SystemsGreen Edge Systems, based in Woodland Hills, California, has specialized for over a decade in innovative menu board and signage solutions designed specifically for school nutrition environments, helping districts improve visibility, speed service, support healthier choices, and reduce waste - all through smarter visual communication at the point of decision.Media ContactTommy OrpazGreen Edge Systems, Inc.+1 818-825-8167tommy.orpaz@greenedgesystems.com

