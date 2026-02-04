Green Edge Systems Introduces AmeriPlate™ and NeonStrike™ to Help Schools Translate USDA Guidance into Student Action

AmeriPlate™ menu boards reflect the new federal guidance by helping students select balanced meals at the point of service. An upside-down pyramid that visually guides students to build balanced meals according to the new federal nutrition guidance. A visual upside-down pyramid that draws student attention first to Proteins, fruits, vegetables, and milk.

Green Edge Systems Introduces AmeriPlate™ and NeonStrike™ to Help Schools Act Immediately on New Federal Dietary Guidance

Signage turns USDA nutrition guidance into visual cues students can follow in seconds.” — Tommy Orpaz, President, Green Edge Systems

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the January 7, 2026 release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), school food services nationwide are now expected to translate updated nutrition priorities into practical cafeteria practices that students can follow at the moment they make their meal selections.For many districts, this means shifting menu communication from highlighting what is being served to helping students understand how to build a balanced meal in line with the new federal direction - at the exact moment they choose.Green Edge Systems today introduces AmeriPlate™ and NeonStrike™, signage solutions designed to help schools make this shift immediately - without changing menus, disrupting operations, or replacing existing systems.From MyPlate to AmeriPlate™ - A Practical TransitionAmeriPlate™ builds on what students already recognize while aligning with today’s emphasis on real foods and simple meal-construction cues:* Choose a protein* Include at least ½ cup of vegetables or fruit* Add one additional food groupThese cues are presented where they matter most: directly in students’ line of sight as they move through the service line.In practice, signage turns USDA nutrition requirements into visual cues students can follow in seconds.“Dynamic Boards” are:NeonStrike™ Animated Neon Signs & Green Edge LED Flashing Menu BoardsGreen Edge Systems is known in the school nutrition market for introducing dynamic signage - boards that change visually every second, rather than remaining static like posters or slowly rotating like digital screens.These include: NeonStrike™ Animated School Neon Signs - LED neon signs where words such as VEGGIES, FRUIT, PROTEIN, MILK, WHOLE GRAINS, or PICK 3 animate in a repeating visual cycle. AmeriPlate™ LED Flashing School Menu Boards - Menu boards that present daily offerings while subtly flashing guiding food-group cues that continuously draw student attention. AmeriPlate™ Dry Erase & LED Backlit School Menu Boards - Flexible, easy-to-update boards that clearly present daily menus while reinforcing food-group guidance at the point of selection.Why Dynamic Signage Matters in CafeteriasIn K-12 cafeterias, students make decisions in seconds while walking, talking, and often distracted. Research behind the Smarter Lunchrooms approach shows that visibility, placement, and simple cues strongly influence student choices without changing menus.Studies from visual-attention research further support that:Dynamic signage attracts 2×–4× more visual attention than static signage in high-traffic environments.Animated displays are noticed significantly faster and viewed more frequently than static signs.Motion-based cues improve message recall when viewers are distracted.This is where signage plays a critical role - translating federal nutrition standards into instant, easy-to-follow visual guidance for students.Two Flexible Paths for SchoolsOption 1 - Refresh or Replace Menu SignageSchools can adopt AmeriPlate™ LED Flashing, Dry Erase, or LED Backlit boards so daily offerings visually reflect updated nutrition priorities.Option 2 - Enhance Existing Systems with NeonStrike™Schools with digital or static signage can add NeonStrike™ to reinforce key nutrition cues without replacing current infrastructure.“Schools don’t need to redesign menus overnight - they need to make USDA nutrition guidance visible at the moment students choose. Signage turns those requirements into visual cues students can follow in seconds.”- Tommy Orpaz, President, Green Edge SystemsLearn More About AmeriPlate™ Solutions:NeonStrike - Animated School Neon SignsAmeriPlate™ LED Flashing School Menu BoardsAmeriPlate™ Dry Erase and Backlit School Menu BoardsGreen Edge Systems, based in Woodland Hills, California, has specialized for over a decade in innovative menu board and signage solutions designed specifically for school nutrition environments, helping districts improve visibility, speed service, support healthier choices, and reduce waste - all through smarter visual communication at the point of decision.

