Statement on raid of Martin Shipton's home

The NUJ has responded to the Metropolitan Police raid on the home of Nation.Cymru journalist Martin Shipton in Cardiff.

An NUJ spokesperson said:

"The NUJ is aware of the early morning raid on Martin Shipton's home - as well as the confiscation of his phone and passport - and is closely monitoring the situation.

"The union has been in touch with Martin and will remain in contact as matters develop.

"The NUJ reiterates ​that journalists have a legal right to protect their sources and expect the police to uphold this right during the course of their investigation."

Shipton has written an article for Nation.Cymru giving his account of the raid.

