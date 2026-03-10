Statement on raid of Martin Shipton's home

The NUJ has responded to the Metropolitan Police raid on the home of Nation.Cymru journalist Martin Shipton in Cardiff.

An NUJ spokesperson said:

"The NUJ is aware of the early morning raid on Martin Shipton's home - as well as the confiscation of his phone and passport - and is closely monitoring the situation.

"The union has been in touch with Martin and will remain in contact as matters develop.

"The NUJ reiterates ​that journalists have a legal right to protect their sources and expect the police to uphold this right during the course of their investigation."