Newspapers & Agencies national reps summit

The summit will bring together reps from across the union to share our experience fighting for decent pay and conditions, building in our workplaces and dealing with an industry in a period of upheaval.

Sessions will focus on pay bargaining, the impact of AI, and recruitment and organising. There will be plenty of time for discussion inside and outside of the planned sessions. In previous years, we have had a great mix of NUJ members from long-serving heads of chapels and officials to reps from newly recognised workplaces and we hope that this will be a great way for us to share best practice and deal with questions on a range of subjects.

Please note this event is for reps in the publishing sector. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.