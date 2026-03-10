Albany State University Announces Record Faculty Expansion for Fall 2026

Georgia's Largest Public HBCU Seeks Scholars and Educators Prepared to Advance a Nationally Recognized Academic Mission and Leave a Lasting Legacy in Georgia

The classroom is where lives are redirected. We seek faculty who come ready to rise to that.”
— Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, Provost, Albany State University
ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany State University (ASU), Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), has launched a national search for the best and brightest faculty across multiple disciplines for the Fall 2026 semester. One of the most expansive faculty searches in the institution's recent history, the effort reflects record enrollment growth and the university's commitment to recruiting exceptional educators whose talent, energy, and values match the caliber and ambition of Albany State's student body.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, is leading the search. A scholar whose professional philosophy centers on institutional stewardship and the principle of leaving every place better than it was found, Yarber-Allen has cast a wide net across the national academic landscape, seeking educators who combine scholarly distinction with pedagogical energy, a commitment to deep student engagement, and a sense of responsibility to the communities an HBCU exists to serve.

"The classroom is not simply a place where information is delivered. It is a space where lives are redirected. The faculty we are seeking understand that distinction and they come ready to rise to it.”
Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Albany State University

That expectation shapes every dimension of the national search Albany State University is conducting. ASU is looking for educators who engage more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs as active partners in intellectual discovery, who bring pedagogical innovation to their disciplines, invest genuinely in student outcomes, and carry a deep sense of stewardship toward the institution and the Southwest Georgia community it has served for 123 years. While credentials matter, so does the capacity to show up with energy, intention, and a commitment that outlasts any single semester.

Yarber-Allen is inspired by internationally acclaimed African-American artist Charles Bibbs and his 2005 limited edition print "Teach One," a work that captures the Each One, Teach One ethos she holds as a present and active expectation for every faculty member at Albany State. The standard is direct: those who have been taught carry the responsibility to teach, and to leave every student and every institution better than they found them.

"Each one, teach one. Those who have been taught carry the responsibility to teach. We are looking for faculty who carry that covenant into every classroom at Albany State.”
Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Albany State University

Albany State University is a nationally recognized institution of academic excellence. The university has posted four consecutive years of enrollment growth and recorded the highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia. Its ASN nursing program holds a 100% NCLEX pass rate. ASU placed first in a NASA University Design Challenge, has secured more than $10 million in competitive grant funding for FY25, and generates $282 million in annual economic impact across the region, supporting more than 2,600 jobs.

Under President Dr. Robert Scott, whose fully assembled executive cabinet launched collaborative operations in early March 2026, Albany State is executing a long-range institutional vision: to be recognized not only as a leading HBCU but as a leading university by any national measure. The national search for Fall 2026 faculty reflects that standard. Albany State is not simply filling positions. It is recruiting the best and brightest from across the country, educators whose excellence, purpose, and professional distinction are worthy of the institution and the students it serves.

Open positions and application information are available at www.asurams.edu.

Albany State University: A Place to Thrive

About

Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley in Albany, Georgia, ASU has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for 123 years. Albany State University generates $282 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,600 regional jobs, and is nationally recognized for academic excellence, nursing education, and student success outcomes. A proud member of the University System of Georgia (USG), ASU is committed to expanding opportunity, advancing equity, and producing graduates who lead in Georgia and beyond. For more information, visit www.asurams.edu.

