Albany State University Announces Record Faculty Expansion for Fall 2026
Georgia's Largest Public HBCU Seeks Scholars and Educators Prepared to Advance a Nationally Recognized Academic Mission and Leave a Lasting Legacy in Georgia
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, is leading the search. A scholar whose professional philosophy centers on institutional stewardship and the principle of leaving every place better than it was found, Yarber-Allen has cast a wide net across the national academic landscape, seeking educators who combine scholarly distinction with pedagogical energy, a commitment to deep student engagement, and a sense of responsibility to the communities an HBCU exists to serve.
"The classroom is not simply a place where information is delivered. It is a space where lives are redirected. The faculty we are seeking understand that distinction and they come ready to rise to it.”
Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Albany State University
That expectation shapes every dimension of the national search Albany State University is conducting. ASU is looking for educators who engage more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs as active partners in intellectual discovery, who bring pedagogical innovation to their disciplines, invest genuinely in student outcomes, and carry a deep sense of stewardship toward the institution and the Southwest Georgia community it has served for 123 years. While credentials matter, so does the capacity to show up with energy, intention, and a commitment that outlasts any single semester.
Yarber-Allen is inspired by internationally acclaimed African-American artist Charles Bibbs and his 2005 limited edition print "Teach One," a work that captures the Each One, Teach One ethos she holds as a present and active expectation for every faculty member at Albany State. The standard is direct: those who have been taught carry the responsibility to teach, and to leave every student and every institution better than they found them.
"Each one, teach one. Those who have been taught carry the responsibility to teach. We are looking for faculty who carry that covenant into every classroom at Albany State.”
Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Albany State University
Albany State University is a nationally recognized institution of academic excellence. The university has posted four consecutive years of enrollment growth and recorded the highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia. Its ASN nursing program holds a 100% NCLEX pass rate. ASU placed first in a NASA University Design Challenge, has secured more than $10 million in competitive grant funding for FY25, and generates $282 million in annual economic impact across the region, supporting more than 2,600 jobs.
Under President Dr. Robert Scott, whose fully assembled executive cabinet launched collaborative operations in early March 2026, Albany State is executing a long-range institutional vision: to be recognized not only as a leading HBCU but as a leading university by any national measure. The national search for Fall 2026 faculty reflects that standard. Albany State is not simply filling positions. It is recruiting the best and brightest from across the country, educators whose excellence, purpose, and professional distinction are worthy of the institution and the students it serves.
Open positions and application information are available at www.asurams.edu.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here
Albany State University: A Place to Thrive
