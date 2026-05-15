Albany State University Marching Rams Show Band Builds Momentum with Record Recruitment and National Recognition
Albany State University’s Marching Rams Show Band continues to attract top talent, including entire senior classes from two Memphis high schools.
In a remarkable show of confidence in the program, two entire senior band classes have committed to Albany State University to continue their musical journeys with the MRSB. Five students from Southwind High School and 12 students from Craigmont High School have all chosen Albany State, a rare and powerful testament to the band’s impact.
“It’s honestly a surreal and humbling feeling. As a high school director, you always hope your students land in good situations, but to see all of your seniors committed to Albany State University together, in one place, it hits different. It feels like the work we’ve been putting in is coming full circle.”
- Deonte Kennedy, Director of Bands, Craigmont High School
Kennedy pointed to the university’s supportive environment and strong leadership as key factors in his students’ decision.
“What really stood out to me about Albany State is the environment. It feels like family. It’s a place set up for student success academically, culturally, and personally. Then there’s the leadership. Dr. Brooks is someone I consider an older brother. If I know the level of guidance, discipline, and mentorship he’s given me, I can only imagine what he’s going to do for my students.”
- Deonte Kennedy, Director of Bands, Craigmont High School
Students share that same enthusiasm. Jay’lyn Dotson, a graduating senior from Craigmont High School who plans to major in accounting, described Albany State as a place that immediately felt like home.
“The energy on campus is electric. It feels like a big, loving family that welcomes you with open arms. Albany State is more than just a university. It is a community that makes you feel inspired, motivated, and proud to be there.”
- Jay’lyn Dotson, Future Albany State University Accounting Major
Under the leadership of Dr. William Brooks, the Marching Rams Show Band has experienced a resurgence marked by both competitive success and strategic growth. In 2025, the band participated in the National Battle of the Bands and the Dolla Watson Battle of the Bands, was ranked Top 5 in ESPN’s Band of the Year polls, and was voted among the Top 5 halftime shows of all HBCUs by HBCU Sports.
“Recruitment is the lifeblood of any great band program. We are intentional about identifying talented students who not only excel musically, but who also value discipline, teamwork, and growth. Our goal is to build not just a band, but a culture that supports student success on and off the field.”
- Dr. William Brooks, Director of Bands, Albany State University
That intentional approach is already yielding results. Last year, 47 students received band scholarships, contributing to a roster of approximately 98 instrumentalists. The program is now on track to expand to 128 instrumentalists by Fall 2026, with a long-term vision of consistently fielding 160 musicians to enhance performance quality, visibility, and competitive standing.
The excitement surrounding the program was on full display during the annual MRSB High School Day, where more than 400 students gathered for a high-energy experience that culminated in a joint performance at the Spring Football Game. The event also featured on-site admissions, allowing prospective students to take immediate steps toward joining the Albany State community.
“The band isn’t just phenomenal—the atmosphere was everything,”
- Visiting Parent, MRSB High School Day, Albany State University
That atmosphere is a defining characteristic of the Marching Rams Show Band. From the electrifying halftime performances to the sense of unity felt in the stands, the program embodies a culture of excellence, pride, and family. That spirit is perhaps best captured in the presence of Dr. Brooks’ 8-year-old son, Will, who can often be seen performing alongside the drum majors—symbolizing the generational impact and close-knit nature of the band.
As the Marching Rams Show Band continues to grow, its influence extends far beyond the field—shaping student experiences, strengthening recruitment pipelines, and reinforcing Albany State University as a destination for talent, tradition, and transformation.
The university is offering a reduced application fee of $5 to apply for undergraduate admissions in May 2026. Prospective students may apply at www.asurams.edu/apply.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here
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