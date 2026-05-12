Albany State University Celebrates More Than 900 Graduates at Spring 2026 Commencement

Students at ASU Commencement Commissioned Students at ASU Commencement Students at ASU Commencement Group of Students at ASU Commencement with Degrees Albany State University Official Stacked Logo

Albany State University Celebrated More Than 900 Graduates During Its Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony, With Over 780 Students Participating.

ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany State University proudly celebrated the achievements of more than 900 graduates during its Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 9, at the Albany Civic Center. More than 780 students participated in the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in their academic journeys.The University welcomed internationally acclaimed chef, restaurateur, and author Marcus Samuelsson as the commencement speaker. In his address, Samuelsson delivered an inspiring message centered on perseverance, encouraging graduates to overcome challenges and embrace the limitless opportunities ahead, reminding them that the world is theirs to shape.In addition to the commencement ceremony, Albany State recognized students across specialized programs through a series of pinning and recognition ceremonies. 159 nursing and health sciences students, and 19 students from the School of Education were honored during ceremonies that signify their transition into professional practice. These moments reflect the University’s continued commitment to preparing skilled, compassionate professionals who will serve communities throughout Georgia and beyond.The ceremony also highlighted the accomplishments of several outstanding graduates who exemplify academic excellence and future promise:• Brielle Thompson, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain and Logistics Management, will begin her career as a Customer Account Coordinator with International Paper.• Lisa Austin-Brinson, who received a Master of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Law Enforcement, plans to serve as an Evidence Supervisor with the Thomasville Police Department while pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration in Leadership at Walden University.• Jordan Whitehead, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, will serve as a second-grade math and science teacher at Radium Springs Elementary School and continue her studies in the Master of Education in Elementary Education program at Albany State.• Sara Howard, who completed an Associate of Science in Nursing, will begin her career as a Registered Nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.• Xavier Moore, who earned an Associate of Science in Computer Science, will continue his education at Albany State University, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a business concentration.The Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony also included a U.S. Army ROTC commissioning, recognizing three graduates who will serve as commissioned officers in the United States Army.Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. The university generates $282 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,600 regional jobs, and has earned national recognition for academic excellence across nursing, criminal justice, and graduate business education.Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley, Albany State has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for 123 years. ASU has a series of national distinctions that include four consecutive years of enrollment growth, the highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia, a nationally ranked nursing program with the Associate of Science in Nursing program consistently ranking among the top in Georgia for the number of graduates sitting for the nursing licensure exam, leading the state in 2022, 2023, and 2025, a first-place finish in a NASA University Design Challenge, and is ranked the #1 Online MBA Program in Georgia.Albany State University is a proud member of the University System of Georgia.The university is offering a reduced application fee of $5 to apply for undergraduate admissions in May 2026. Prospective students may apply at www.asurams.edu/apply

Albany State University: A Place to Thrive

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.