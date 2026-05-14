Albany State University Launches New Online Master of Science in Trauma Psychology

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Albany State University Launches A New Online Master Of Science In Trauma Psychology, With Applications Now Open For Fall 2026.

This program reflects the innovation that defines Albany State University’s future. We are building pathways that meet students where they are and prepare them to lead where they are needed most.” — Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University

ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany State University , Georgia’s largest public Historically Black College and University, has announced the launch of its new Master of Science in Trauma Psychology , with applications now open for the Fall 2026 semester. The fully online graduate program positions ASU at the forefront of trauma-informed education, addressing one of the most urgent and rapidly growing areas in mental health and behavioral sciences.The program is distinguished nationally as one of only four trauma psychology master’s programs in the United States, the only HBCU offering a fully online master’s degree in this specialization, and the only institution within the University System of Georgia (USG) to provide this focused academic pathway.“As Georgia’s largest HBCU, Albany State University continues to expand access to high-quality, high-demand academic programs that meet the needs of today’s workforce and tomorrow’s communities. This program reflects our commitment to academic innovation, accessibility, and preparing students to lead in fields where compassion, expertise, and service are urgently needed.”- Dr. Robert Scott, President of Albany State UniversityThe new degree builds on ASU’s demonstrated success in online graduate education, including the #1 ranked online MBA program in Georgia, reinforcing the University’s capacity to deliver high-quality virtual learning experiences that produce strong academic and professional outcomes.The Master of Science in Trauma Psychology is designed to prepare students for careers in trauma-informed care, mental health services, community support systems, and human services professions. The program offers flexible, fully online delivery with accelerated 8-week course terms, allowing students to complete the degree in approximately two years while balancing professional and personal responsibilities.“This program represents more than an academic offering—it is a response to a critical societal need. We are preparing professionals who understand trauma, who are trained to respond with cultural competence, and who are equipped to support healing in individuals, families, and communities. Our students will leave ready to make a real and lasting impact.”- Dr. Hema Davis, Director of the MS in Trauma Psychology and Program Coordinator for the BA in PsychologyStudents in the program will engage in a curriculum grounded in trauma-informed principles, evidence-based practice, and applied learning. Career pathways include roles in behavioral health agencies, schools, nonprofit organizations, crisis response programs, correctional systems, advocacy organizations, and community health settings. The program also provides preparation for students interested in pursuing licensure or continuing on to doctoral-level study.A defining feature of the program is its flexibility in specialization, allowing students to focus on populations such as children and adolescents, veterans, survivors of violence, or individuals experiencing grief and crisis, or to pursue a broader generalist track. Supervised practicum experiences during summer terms provide real-world application and professional development.The MS in Trauma Psychology also emphasizes affordability and accessibility, offering one of the most cost-effective graduate pathways in Georgia while maintaining a rigorous, nationally aligned curriculum. The program is being developed with accreditation standards from the Masters in Psychology and Counseling Accreditation Council (MPCAC), further strengthening its academic credibility and professional relevance.University leaders note that the program is designed not only to expand academic opportunity, but also to strengthen workforce development in mental health and behavioral services across Georgia and beyond.“This program reflects the kind of innovation that defines Albany State University’s future,” Dr. Scott added. “We are building pathways that meet students where they are and prepare them to lead where they are needed most. This is about access, excellence, and impact at scale.”The launch of the MS in Trauma Psychology builds on Albany State University’s continued expansion of graduate education and online learning success, including nationally recognized programs and growing enrollment in virtual learning environments. As a leader in the University System of Georgia, ASU continues to strengthen its position as a destination for innovative, student-centered graduate education.The deadline to apply for the Fall 2026 semester for the ASU Graduate School is June 15. Prospective students may apply at www.asurams.edu/gradapply

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