Charleston Music Competition Honors 2026 Winter Finalists

2026 Winter Music Competition

Celebrating Outstanding Musical Performances from Around the World

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2026 Winter Music Competition, a global event that continues the Competition’s tradition of recognizing outstanding musical performances from around the world.Each season, the Winter Music Competition brings together talented musicians representing diverse instruments, age groups, and musical traditions. The finalists of the 2026 Winter Music Competition reflect the dedication, artistry, and musical commitment that define the Charleston International Music Competition’s international community.For many performers, advancing to the final round represents an important milestone in their artistic journey and an opportunity to share their work with a global audience of musicians, teachers, and music supporters.2026 Winter Music Competition FinalistsCELLOCharis Chien, Colette Doh, Felicia Fang, Alexander Frey, Dylan Kim, Soliven Kim, Seoha Kwon, Jason Lee, Joshua Lee, Ryan Yan, Arilyn Yao, Andrew ZhangCLARINETHajin Cho, Sua Lim, Andrew Son, Amber WeeĐÀN BẦULam Le Khanh BuiDRUMSMeher Pindiprolu, MeherKrishna PindiproluFLUTENaomi Chew, Jason Dong, Yunha Hwang, Amber Kuo, Stephen Lee, Haeun Na, Oshmith Roy, Siya Satapathy, Erika Song, Rina YukiGUITARJohn Barsoumian, Emilyn Doan, Thia Doan, Sabrina Kolosovskiy, John David SiaHARPJaime YongHORSE HEADED FIDDLETemuulen SergelenbaatarOBOERiver GreathousePERCUSSIONZhaoxuan SongPIANODarsh Agarwal, Tran (Emma) Anh, Dalya Bayulgen, Caden Chan, Caleb Chan, Logan Chan, Madeline Chang, Alvina Chen, Edward Chen, Derek Cheng, Rik Deb, Eason Du, Evan Du, Roma Ghorpade, Evelyn Hwang, Eleanor Jhun, Riley Juang, Avi Kukreja, Jeanne Lee, Rishi Lekkalapudi, Allison Li, Jamie Li, Adele Liakhovetski, Alexis Liakhovetski, Novia Lu, Kaley Lui, Severus Ma, Claire Moon, Vibha Nanduri, Mia Ohren, Kayla Ostrow, Aviroop Pal, Alexander Park, Sanjana Prabakar, Ludovico Rembert, Daniel Rose, Owen Smith, Lydia Stitts, Yixuan (Lily) Tang, Andrew Wang, Benjamin Wang, Marvin Wang, Nicole Wang, Joanna Wickham, Runchen Wu, Vincent Wu, Yifan Wu, Leo Ying, Kayla Youn, Jason Zhangzheng, Yige Zhou, Yizhen ZhuSAXOPHONEMaxwell ParkTRUMPETMorgan HylbertTUBAHunter TurnerVIOLADavid Jung, Joshua Kim, Chomin Yim, Lina YounVIOLINTran (Emma) Anh, David Bay, Daniel Chang, Emily Chen, Soohan Cho, Evelyn Chu, Zoe Farh, Duke Greenman, Braden Hong, Ethan Hong, Euna Jung, Boris Kanzhelev, Gio Kim, Hannah Kim, Lauren Kim, Yerang Kim, OnDaam Lee, Stella Lee, Nathan Li, Ava Lu, Joseph Park, Lauren Poplock, Zike Qi, Akash Vadali, Tsai-Chieh Wang, Karitas ÞorsteinsdóttirVOCALSuah Cho, Alyssa (Isa) Donaire, Jooha Kim, Sia Kim, Aaradhana Kuduva, Ella Lee, Zoilita Lester, Selin Lim, Peyton Nguyen, Kosei Noda, Adalyn Ortega, Kruti Patel, Pournami Perumpilly, Ethan Ivan Putti Soosairaj, Jeffrey Qu, Rafael Sanchez, Lexie Shehab, Siwoo SungENSEMBLESSilas Urban, John Paul Reid Duran, Brian Reid Duran, James Williams, Nico Harris, Madeline Chang, Leah Vu, Tara Lee, Abigail Chua, Divya Hoff, Kashvi Kumar, Anna McLeod, Scarlet Murray, Sarah Mayfield, Sarah Jia, Haoqi Wang, Shibo Zhu, Toby Wei, Joanne ChenWatch the Finalist PerformancesFinalist performances from the 2026 Winter Music Competition can be viewed on the official Charleston International Music Competition YouTube channel, where audiences worldwide can experience the artistry of this year’s finalists.youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionResults AnnouncementThe official results of the 2026 Winter Music Competition will be published on March 10, 2026 on the Competition’s official website:charlestoncompetition.com/resultsCharleston International Music CompetitionThe Charleston International Music Competition is a global online music competition dedicated to celebrating musical achievement and providing musicians with opportunities for international recognition.Since its founding, CIMC has recognized more than 8,000 musicians representing over 100 countries, making it one of the most widely participated international music competitions of its kind. The Competition continues to serve students, teachers, and performers seeking meaningful musical recognition and a platform to share their performances with a worldwide audience.Upcoming 2026 CompetitionsFollowing the 2026 Winter Music Competition, the Charleston International Music Competition will continue its 2026 season with additional international events:- Application deadline: March 15, 2026- Application deadline: April 15, 2026- Application deadline: May 15, 2026Musicians, teachers, and families are encouraged to visit the Competition website to learn more about upcoming events and submission guidelines: CharlestonCompetition.com

