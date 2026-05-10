2026 Spring Finalists Announced by Charleston International Music Competition

2026 Spring Music Competition

Musicians from Around the World Recognized for Musical Excellence

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) has announced the finalists of the 2026 Spring Music Competition, an international online music competition celebrating outstanding musical performances across a wide range of instruments, age divisions, and musical styles.The 2026 Spring Music Competition brought together musicians from around the world, including pianists, violinists, vocalists, chamber ensembles, wind players, and additional instrumentalists representing diverse musical backgrounds and artistic traditions. Finalists were selected based on musical interpretation, technical accomplishment, artistic expression, stylistic understanding, and overall performance quality.As one of CIMC’s internationally participated seasonal competitions, the Spring Music Competition provides musicians with opportunities for international recognition while allowing performers to share their artistry with a global audience of teachers, musicians, families, and music supporters. Many finalists use the Competition to strengthen musical résumés, build performance experience, and gain recognition within the international music community.The finalists of the 2026 Spring Music Competition reflect the dedication, discipline, and artistic commitment shared by young artists and accomplished musicians throughout the world.2026 Spring Music Competition FinalistsCELLOMichelle Chen, Alexander Farng, Brian Ha, Ari Kim, Ryan Kim, Kevin Lew, Christy To, Franklin Wang, Melanie Wang, Sophia Wang, Victoria Wong, Katie Yin, Todd ZhangCLARINETYeseong Kim, Jeremiah Liu, Mia Palma, Jayden YangFLUTEMarco Baragli, Dev Darji, Zixi Qiao, Dajeong YooGUITARAiwen Abels, Aryaman Choudhary, Emanuel Ramirez, Yuri Tikunov, Jasper WangHARPHermione So, Sihan WuHORSEHEAD FIDDLE (MORIN KHUUR)Gereltnar ErdenebayarPERCUSSIONRuolan HaoPIANOKady (Olivia) Adkins, Liwon Ahn, Nanette Alajajian, Ivan Borisov, Nadia Boynton-Jarrett, Sofia Britt, Connor Chang, Genevieve Cheng, Yonghyun Cho, Kate Choi, Hannah Choo, Dev Darji, Leila Dela Cruz, Olivia Du, Keilana Eng, Nicholas Farng, Michael Girgis, Sophie Girgis, Joshua Gould, Erin Gunawan, Amy Han, Ruolan Hao, Nicholas Hovsepyan, Leonard Hsia, Brayden Huang, Ethan Huang, Nicholas Huang, Maya Hussain, Wesley Ji, Kourtney Jia, Sally Jiang, Lulu Joung, Zian Joung, Vivienne Kantor, Eleanor Kao, Olimpia Kazanecka, Dominyk Kelbauskas, Josephine Khojikian, Da Hee Kim, Connor Kobayashi, Daniel Koppel, Deetya Krishnan, Isaac Lach, Charlotte Lee, Yuji Lee, Amy Li, Clark Li, Eliza Li, Ethan Lin, Jayden Lin, Olivia Lin, Michael Litvinsky, Benjamin Liu, Elizabeth Liu, Lily Liu, Nathan Lyubarsky, Leonard Mai, Luc Mitilian, Milana Nefedova, Ethan Jefferson Nunez, Kayla Ostrow, Jeremy Pan, Ashwin Panday, Arpi Patvakanian, Anna Petrova, Anaira Phadke, Siyuan Qu, Varun Ragavendar, Rishik Raman, Manny Rose, Anya Schirmer, William Silva, Marcin Sroka, Sofia Stojanovic, Yesukhei Sukhbat, Wynd Suksangasophon, Steve Sun, Cooper Swart, Nareh Ter-Oganesyan, Esme Tran, Ronan Vishwanathan, Elan Wang, Isabel Wen, Lucas Wong, Rosalina Xue, Claire Zhang, Grace Zhang, Jonathan Zhou, Magnolia Zhou, Jiaqi ZhuSAXOPHONEAdam Afar, Paula ZandereVIOLAStella Hsu, Rebecca Park, Elizabeth ZhangVIOLINAnna Case, Adrian Hsu, Yuxiao Huang, Seungyeon Kang, Elliot Kim, Seohyeon Kim, Ken Kurihara, Alexandra Lee, Jillian Lee, Daniel Liu, Anna Rakhmatullaev, Jiwon Shin, Amy Syamsul, Arrin Thongson, Akash Vadali, Zoe WengVOCALAllison Dominick, Elena Huang, Shraavya Karthik, Jahaan Khanna, Siya Khare, Joelle Kim, Yuna Kim, Rishika Kurma, Linley Lawrence, Zoilita Lester, Natalie Mandelstein, Molly McGovern, Myra Mehrotra, Pournami Perumpilly, Zara Ram, Ananya SoraganviENSEMBLESAbigail Jung, Henry Jang, Jayden Chen, Esther Moon, Subin Kim, Alexander BangInternational Online Music Competition Supporting Global Musical AchievementThrough its online format, the Charleston International Music Competition continues to connect musicians across countries, cultures, and musical disciplines. The Competition welcomes performers ranging from beginner musicians to advanced and pre-professional artists, creating an international platform that encourages musical growth, artistic excellence, and performance opportunity.Since its founding, the Charleston International Music Competition has recognized more than 8,000 musicians representing over 100 countries. Today, CIMC has become one of the world’s most internationally participated online music competitions, serving students, teachers, performers, and families seeking meaningful musical recognition and global performance exposure.Watch the Finalist PerformancesSelected finalist performances from the 2026 Spring Music Competition are available on the official Charleston International Music Competition YouTube channel, where audiences worldwide can experience performances by musicians from across the international music community:youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionParticipant Testimonials and ExperiencesIn addition to finalist performances, prospective participants and teachers can explore written and video testimonials from musicians, parents, and educators who have previously participated in the Charleston International Music Competition.Written testimonials:Video testimonials:2026 Spring Music Competition Results AnnouncementOfficial results for the 2026 Spring Music Competition will be published on May 10, 2026 on the Competition’s official website:charlestoncompetition.com/resultsAbout Charleston International Music CompetitionThe Charleston International Music Competition is a global online music competition dedicated to recognizing musical achievement and supporting musicians through international performance opportunities and artistic recognition.CIMC welcomes participants across piano, strings, voice, winds, chamber music, and additional musical categories. Through its international competitions, the organization continues to provide musicians of all ages with opportunities to share their performances with a worldwide audience while building artistic experience and professional recognition.Upcoming 2026 International Music CompetitionsApplications are currently open for additional 2026 competitions hosted by the Charleston International Music Competition:Application deadline: May 15, 2026Application deadline: June 15, 2026Application deadline: July 15, 2026Additional information regarding eligibility, categories, repertoire requirements, and application guidelines can be found at:CharlestonCompetition.com

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