Charleston International Music Competition Announces 2026 Classical Finalists

2026 Classical Music Competition

Global musicians recognized for excellence in classical performance

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) proudly announces the finalists of the 2026 Classical Music Competition, an international event dedicated to recognizing excellence in classical music performance.This competition highlights musicians who demonstrate technical precision, stylistic understanding, and expressive depth across the classical repertoire. Finalists represent a diverse international community of performers spanning a wide range of instruments, vocal categories, and age groups.Selected by an experienced panel of international judges, these musicians have distinguished themselves through their interpretations of classical works and their commitment to high artistic standards. Advancing to the final round marks a significant achievement within a global field of applicants.2026 Classical Music Competition FinalistsBASSOONJoshua ChoCELLOEthan Chang, James David, Chloe Jeong, Jonathan Law, Addison Park, Grace YunCLARINETMatthew Lee, Robyn ParkFLUTEJoyce Fang, Lucille Huang, Chloe Jeong, Subin Jung, Eunhyeok Lee, Lydia Lo, Sophie XuFRENCH HORNYe ZhaoMARIMBARiley LiaoOBOESilas Stenson, Christopher Tu, Angie YangPIANOEdward Avakian, Juan Avendaño, Aaron Cai, Kaitlyn Chang, Lucas Chang, Julia Chen, Grace Cho, Nathan Da Graca, Julian Fu, Ryan Gao, Michael Girgis, Giselle Goldenberg, Natsu Hamamura, Kevin He, Lukas Holland, Maya Hussain, Ava Jiang, Kayla Jiang, Kyle Jiang, Joycee Johnston, Penelope Johnston, Maya Karatepe, Armaan Katyal, Avaal Katyal, Ella Kim, Evan Kim, Grace Kim, Joanna Kim, Daniel Koppel, Noa Koppel, Brandon Kwon, Lucas Lee, Grace Li, Tessa Li, Nova Lin, Emily Malcov, Chase Manasvigangkul, Chase Nguyen, Emily Nguyen, Sophia Omi, Angela Ouyang, Izabela Pavlicek, Daniel Rose, Lia Rujipornwasin, Sofia Stojanovic, Richard Su, Elise van Kwawegen, Gabriel van Kwawegen, Lucie van Kwawegen, Jacob Wang, Mila Wang, Aiden Whelan, Alex Yang, Eric Zhang, Landy Zhang, Wendi ZhangSAXOPHONEHenry YuVIOLAHenry Li, Carrie Liao, Zibo Nie, Anthony TongVIOLINJohn Alford, Dokern An, Andrew Chen, Leon Crisan, Sunny (XiaoQing) Cui, Richard Deng, Aiden Han, Yena Han, Audrey Hidrosollo, Boris Jordanov, Liam Kennedy, Sophia Kim, Suhyoon Park, Kira Shim, Akash Vadali, Steven Wu, Wenxin Xi, Guanhua YangVOCALAnthony Kim, Zoilita Lester, Milana McKenna, Peyton Nguyen, Mary Nightingale, Angelyne Pham, Siqi ZhangENSEMBLESAndrew Chen, Zibo Nie, Elsa Wang, Ethan Liu, Hyunbin Seo, Jamie Lee, Robyn Park, Julia Hyun, Lynn Choi, Ryan Kim, Julie Ye, Kaylin Perez, Jayden Cheng, Katherine Perez, Maria Elena Martin, Keiko McCue, Chloe Lim, Emily Hsieh, Saanvi Mahisekar, Vihaan MahisekarCongratulationsThe Charleston International Music Competition extends its congratulations to all finalists of the 2026 Classical Music Competition. Selection at this level reflects notable musical achievement and dedication to the classical tradition.These performances contribute to the continued strength and global appreciation of classical music.Watch the Finalist PerformancesFinalist performances from the 2026 Classical Music Competition are available on the official Charleston International Music Competition YouTube channel:youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionWith more than 28,000 subscribers, the channel features performances from musicians around the world and serves as an international platform for showcasing emerging and established talent.Results AnnouncementThe official results of the 2026 Classical Music Competition will be published on April 10, 2026 on the Competition’s website:charlestoncompetition.com/resultsCharleston International Music CompetitionThe Charleston International Music Competition is a global online music competition dedicated to recognizing musical achievement and providing performers with opportunities for international exposure.Since its founding, CIMC has recognized more than 8,000 musicians from over 100 countries, establishing a strong global presence among online music competitions. Evaluations are conducted by an international panel of professional musicians and educators, supporting consistent and credible assessment standards.The Competition is widely recognized by students, teachers, and institutions as a reliable platform for performance recognition and musical distinction. Hundreds of participant experiences and reviews are available at:CIMC also maintains an active international audience across digital platforms, including over 14,000 Instagram followers and a growing YouTube community, further extending visibility for participating musicians.Upcoming 2026 CompetitionsFollowing the Classical Music Competition, the Charleston International Music Competition continues its 2026 season with upcoming international events:Application deadline: April 15, 2026Application deadline: May 15, 2026☀️ 2026 Summer Music Competition Application deadline: June 15, 2026Musicians, educators, and families can find additional details, guidelines, and application information at:CharlestonCompetition.com

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