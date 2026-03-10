SORBA.ai & Storm Technologies Partner to Deliver AI-Driven, Closed-Loop Control for Industrial Refrigeration Systems

Storm Technologies and SORBA.ai Partnership

Collaboration brings together refrigeration engineering expertise and industrial AI to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and system reliability.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, a leading no-code industrial AI and machine learning software provider, today announced a partnership with Storm Technologies , a respected industrial controls engineering firm with deep expertise in refrigeration systems and large-scale, holistic automation deployments. Together, the companies will deliver next-generation refrigeration control solutions that combine advanced automation engineering with AI-powered analytics, optimization, and closed-loop control.This partnership addresses a growing demand across cold storage, food & beverage, cold-chain logistics, and industrial manufacturing for intelligent refrigeration systems that go beyond traditional monitoring and alarms. By integrating Storm Technologies’ proven refrigeration control architectures with SORBA.ai’s Advanced Process Control (APC) and AI optimization platform, customers can move from reactive operations to autonomous, continuously optimized refrigeration performance.Bridging Engineering Excellence with AI-Driven Control Storm Technologies brings decades of hands-on experience designing, deploying, and supporting industrial refrigeration control systems, including compressor sequencing, condenser and evaporator control, defrost strategies, safety interlocks, and compliance-driven system architectures. Their approach emphasizes reliability, serviceability, and end-to-end system understanding across mechanical, electrical, and controls disciplines.SORBA.ai complements this foundation with a unified, no-code industrial AI platform that enables operators and engineers to rapidly deploy predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, digital twins, and advanced control strategies without requiring data science expertise. Central to this partnership is SORBA.ai’s Control & Simulate Suite, which enables closed-loop optimization by continuously learning from real-time process data and automatically adjusting control setpoints to achieve defined operational objectives.Closed-Loop Control for Refrigeration Performance and Energy Optimization Unlike traditional open-loop analytics that stop at visualization or alerts, the combined Storm–SORBA solution enables true closed-loop control, where AI models directly inform and influence control actions within the automation system. This allows refrigeration systems to dynamically respond to changing conditions such as load variability, ambient temperature shifts, equipment degradation, and energy pricing.Key capabilities delivered through the partnership include:* AI-Driven Advanced Process Control (APC): Continuous optimization of refrigeration processes to balance energy efficiency, throughput, and equipment protection* Closed-Loop Optimization: Automated setpoint adjustments based on real-time AI insights, reducing manual intervention and operator burden* Predictive Maintenance & Fault Detection: Early identification of compressor, valve, sensor, and heat-exchange issues before they lead to downtime or product loss* Holistic Control Deployments: Seamless integration across PLCs, SCADA systems, historians, and enterprise data sources for plant-wide visibility and coordination* Energy and Sustainability Gains: Reduced energy consumption, improved coefficient of performance (COP), and lower emissions across refrigeration assetsEnabling Scalable, Repeatable DeploymentsBy combining Storm Technologies’ system design and deployment expertise with SORBA.ai’s scalable software platform, customers benefit from repeatable architectures that can be deployed consistently across single facilities or multi-site operations. Solutions can be implemented on-premises, at the edge, or in hybrid architectures, ensuring alignment with cybersecurity, latency, and data-sovereignty requirements common in industrial refrigeration environments.“Industrial refrigeration is one of the most energy-intensive and operationally critical systems in manufacturing and cold-chain operations,” said Matthew Storm, CEO at Storm Technologies. “Partnering with SORBA.ai allows us to extend our controls expertise into advanced optimization and closed-loop control, giving our customers smarter systems that continuously adapt and improve.”“Storm Technologies understands refrigeration systems at a deep, practical level,” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer at SORBA.ai. “By pairing their engineering excellence with our APC and closed-loop AI capabilities, we’re enabling industrial operators to move beyond dashboards and alarms to autonomous control strategies that drive real, measurable performance gains.”About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is a leading no-code industrial AI platform that enables manufacturers, energy companies, and industrial operators to rapidly deploy machine learning, advanced process control, and autonomous optimization using their own operational data and domain expertise. With built-in AutoML, digital twins, closed-loop control, and on-premise deployment options, SORBA.ai helps organizations unlock value from existing automation infrastructure while maintaining full control of their data.About Storm TechnologiesStorm Technologies is an industrial controls engineering firm specializing in **refrigeration systems, process automation, and holistic control deployments**. Known for its disciplined engineering approach and deep domain expertise, Storm Technologies designs and implements reliable, scalable control systems that support safe, efficient, and compliant operations across critical industrial environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.