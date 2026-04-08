SORBA.ai & Penguin Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Fault-Tolerant, Redundant, On-Prem Industrial AI

Penguin and SORBA.ai partnership enables high availability fault tolerant compute to AI solutions

By integrating SORBA.ai with our fault-tolerant edge systems, we empower customers to safely operationalize AI across their plants.” — Dara Ambrose, Vice President Products and Solutions for Penguin Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, the leading no-code industrial AI platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Penguin Solutions, the AI factory platform company, based in Fremont, Calif. The collaboration pairs SORBA.ai’s advanced AutoML, anomaly detection, digital twin, and autonomous control capabilities with Penguin Solutions’ industry-defining Stratus ftServer, Stratus ztC Edge, and Stratus ztC Enduranceportfolio of solutions to deliver the highest level of performance, uptime, and security in mission-critical environments.This partnership was first unveiled at Inductive Automation’s ICC 2025 LevelUP Conference during the highly attended ProveIt! Showcase, where both companies demonstrated how the combined solution enables industrial organizations to deploy resilient AI workflows at the edge with unprecedented speed, reliability, and simplicity. The on-stage demonstration showed real-time AI-driven optimization running natively on Stratus platforms inside Ignition, creating a glimpse of the future where control systems and AI operate seamlessly together.Historically, industrial labs and data centers have operated as siloed cost centers, restricted by slow data movement, disconnected tools, and manual analytics. The SORBA.ai and Penguin Solutions partnership breaks down these barriers by enabling:• Real-time machine learning at the edge, where decisions can be executed instantly• Fault-tolerant, zero-downtime server solutions from Penguin’s Stratus portfolio, ensuring AI applications operate continuously• On-prem industrial GPT, keeping sensitive operational data secure• Autonomous control loops through SORBA.ai’s Simulate & Control Suite• Scalable multi-site deployments, ideal for global manufacturers and utilities• Native integration with Ignition, accelerating configuration, testing, and rollout for the 100,000+ facilities using the Ignition platformBy working together, SORBA.ai and Penguin Solutions empower industrial teams to transform their environments into continuous, real-time improvement engines that drive measurable gains in OEE, energy efficiency, product quality, and asset reliability.Executive Quotes“Demonstrating our partnership with Penguin Solutions live at ICC 2025 was a pivotal moment for the industrial AI community,” said Yandy Perez, CEO of SORBA.ai. “Most industrial customers want to deploy AI on-premises to maintain strict data security, reduce latency, and ensure maximum performance. This partnership makes that not only possible, but simple. Seeing real-time optimization running on fault-tolerant hardware inside the world’s most trusted industrial platform showed customers exactly what’s achievable: AI that is reliable, secure, and ready for mission-critical operations.”“By integrating SORBA.ai with our fault-tolerant edge systems, we empower customers to safely operationalize AI across their plants,” said Dara Ambrose, Vice President, Products and Solutions for Penguin Solutions. “The demonstration at ICC established that SORBA.ai and Penguin are enabling the next generation of smart manufacturing, energy, and industrial operations.”About Penguin SolutionsThe most transformative technological advancements are often the hardest to deploy and optimize. Penguin Solutions, the AI factory platform company, has the innovative technologies, skills, experience, and partnerships needed to turn your AI ambitions into reality.In addition to our AI capabilities, Penguin Solutions offers memory and LED solutions serving a wide range of high-performance and specialized applications.For more information, visit https://www.penguinsolutions.com About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

SORBA.ai deploys AI and ML models on Penguin Solution zTc Edge at Ignition Community Conference

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