SORBA.ai & Premisys.ai Sign MOU to Deliver Agentic Industrial AI Platform Powered by Edge-Based Small Language Models

SORBA.ai and Premisys.ai sign MOU to create future of closed-loop control and SLMs

Integration of AutoML, Unified Namespace, and SLM-driven multi-agent orchestration enables closed-loop, autonomous manufacturing operations at scale

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, a leader in no-code industrial AI, advanced analytics, and closed-loop process control, today announced a strategic partnership with Premisys.ai, a pioneer in agentic AI platforms and Small Language Model (SLM) orchestration. Together, the companies are delivering a unified Industrial AI platform that integrates predictive intelligence, contextual reasoning, and autonomous execution directly within manufacturing environments.Established under a Memorandum of Understanding, the partnership focuses on the joint development, integration, and commercialization of an Industrial AI architecture that moves beyond traditional analytics into **real-time, agent-driven operations**. By combining SORBA.ai’s industrial data modeling and control capabilities with Premisys.ai’s SLM-powered multi-agent framework, the partnership enables manufacturers to transition from reactive decision-making to self-optimizing, autonomous systems.Redefining Industrial AI: From Prediction to Autonomous ExecutionIndustrial AI has historically been limited to prediction and visualization. While these capabilities provide insight, they often fail to deliver consistent operational impact due to reliance on manual interpretation and execution.The SORBA.ai and Premisys.ai partnership addresses this gap by introducing a new paradigm:This architecture enables:* Continuous monitoring and modeling of industrial processes* Contextual reasoning using domain-specific SLMs* Coordinated decision-making through multi-agent systems* Direct execution through control systems and enterprise workflows* Continuous learning through feedback and model retrainingThe result is a fully integrated system that not only understands operations but actively improves them in real time.SORBA.ai: Industrial Intelligence and Control LayerSORBA.ai provides the foundational intelligence layer for the combined platform, purpose-built for industrial and OT environments.Core CapabilitiesAutoML and Data EngineeringSORBA.ai automates data ingestion, cleansing, feature engineering, and model development, enabling rapid deployment of production-grade models without requiring data scientists. Data is structured into a Unified Namespace (UNS), creating a standardized and contextualized data layer across the enterprise.Industrial Data Connectivity and UNS ArchitectureNative connectivity to PLCs, SCADA systems, historians, MES, ERP, and IIoT devices enables SORBA.ai to unify disparate data sources into a scalable UNS framework. This provides a consistent data foundation for both modeling and agent-based orchestration.Advanced Modeling and Digital TwinsSORBA.ai supports a wide range of model types, including:* Anomaly detection for predictive maintenance* Regression and classification models for process and quality optimization* Forecasting models for production planning and demand alignment* Digital twins for simulation, scenario analysis, and future-state predictionClosed-Loop Control IntegrationUnlike traditional analytics platforms, SORBA.ai integrates directly into control systems, enabling models to influence setpoints, control logic, and operational parameters in real time.Edge and On-Prem DeploymentSORBA.ai supports on-premises, edge, and hybrid deployments, ensuring low-latency performance, data sovereignty, and cybersecurity compliance.Integrated MLOps and Continuous LearningContainerized deployment, monitoring, and automated retraining ensure models remain accurate and adaptive as conditions change.Premisys.ai: SLM-Powered Agentic Orchestration LayerPremisys.ai introduces an advanced orchestration layer powered by Small Language Models (SLMs), enabling intelligent agents to reason, coordinate, and execute tasks across industrial systems.Why SLMs for Industrial EnvironmentsUnlike large, cloud-dependent models, SLMs are optimized for:* Low latency for real-time decision-making* Edge deployment with minimal compute footprint* Data privacy and security within on-prem environmentsAgentic AI FrameworkPremisys.ai’s platform enables the deployment of multiple specialized agents that operate collaboratively:Maintenance AgentInterprets predictive maintenance outputs from SORBA.ai models and autonomously schedules, prioritizes, and executes maintenance workflows across CMMS and operational systems.Process Optimization AgentContinuously evaluates process performance and leverages SORBA.ai digital twins to dynamically adjust control parameters and maintain optimal operating conditions.Quality AgentMonitors quality-related models and production variables, identifying deviations and initiating corrective actions to reduce defects and scrap.Energy Optimization AgentAnalyzes energy consumption patterns and optimizes load distribution, efficiency, and cost across energy-intensive operations such as refrigeration, utilities, and thermal systems.Operator Co-Pilot AgentProvides real-time guidance, executes commands, and interacts with operators via natural language interfaces, improving productivity and decision-making.Workflow Orchestration AgentsCoordinate tasks across OT and IT systems, including SCADA, MES, ERP, and enterprise applications, ensuring seamless execution of complex workflows.These agents operate within a multi-agent orchestration framework, enabling distributed intelligence and collaborative decision-making across the enterprise.The combined platform enables a new class of industrial use cases where predictive insights are immediately translated into action:Predictive Maintenance to Autonomous Operations* SORBA.ai identifies failure patterns and predicts equipment degradation* Maintenance Agents automatically initiate work orders, schedule resources, and coordinate executionAdvanced Process Control and Optimization* Digital twins simulate optimal operating conditions* Process Agents continuously adjust setpoints and control strategies in real timeQuality Optimization and Defect Prevention* AI models identify root causes of variability* Quality Agents initiate corrective actions or adjust process parameters before defects occurEnergy and Sustainability Optimization* Energy models identify inefficiencies* Energy Agents dynamically optimize consumption, reducing costs and environmental impactOperator Productivity and Augmentation* Operators interact with systems through conversational AI* Co-Pilot Agents provide recommendations and execute commands, reducing cognitive load and improving response timesBetter Together: A Unified Industrial AI PlatformPremisys.ai Enhancing SORBA.ai* Adds SLM-based reasoning to predictive models* Enables autonomous workflow execution across systems* Introduces multi-agent collaboration for complex decision-makingSORBA.ai Enhancing Premisys.ai* Provides high-fidelity industrial data models and real-time analytics* Enables edge-native intelligence for low-latency decisioning* Supplies domain-specific context for agent reasoning and executionTogether, the platforms deliver a closed-loop, agent-driven system capable of continuously optimizing industrial operations.Commercialization and Go-To-Market StrategyThe partnership includes joint product development, co-selling initiatives, and coordinated marketing efforts, with an initial focus on manufacturing customers in the United States and India.Key elements include:* OEM Licensing Models allowing each party to embed the other’s technology* Joint Pipeline Development and Strategic Account Targeting* Co-Branded Marketing Campaigns, Case Studies, and Industry Engagements* Shared Product Roadmap and Integration MilestonesBoth companies retain full ownership of their respective intellectual property while enabling cross-licensed use within the integrated solution framework.Governance and ExecutionA joint steering committee will oversee the partnership, ensuring alignment across product development, go-to-market execution, and performance metrics. This structure enables rapid iteration, coordinated delivery, and measurable outcomes for customers.Executive CommentarySORBA.ai“This partnership represents the next evolution of industrial AI,” said a SORBA.ai CEO, CTO, and Co-Founder Yandy Perez. “By combining our predictive modeling and closed-loop control capabilities with Premisys.ai’s SLM-powered agents, we are enabling systems that move beyond insight into true operational autonomy.”Premisys.ai“SLMs allow us to deploy intelligent agents directly at the edge where decisions need to be made,” said a Premisys.ai CEO and Co-Founder Prabhat Gupta. “With SORBA.ai providing real-time industrial intelligence, our agents can reason, coordinate, and execute actions with precision and speed.”About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai About Premisys.aiPremisys.ai delivers an agentic AI platform powered by Small Language Models, enabling distributed decision-making, workflow orchestration, and autonomous execution across complex industrial and enterprise systems.Learn more at www.premisys.ai

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