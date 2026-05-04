SORBA.ai & Premisys.ai Sign MOU to Deliver Agentic Industrial AI Platform Powered by Edge-Based Small Language Models
Integration of AutoML, Unified Namespace, and SLM-driven multi-agent orchestration enables closed-loop, autonomous manufacturing operations at scaleJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SORBA.ai, a leader in no-code industrial AI, advanced analytics, and closed-loop process control, today announced a strategic partnership with Premisys.ai, a pioneer in agentic AI platforms and Small Language Model (SLM) orchestration. Together, the companies are delivering a unified Industrial AI platform that integrates predictive intelligence, contextual reasoning, and autonomous execution directly within manufacturing environments.
Established under a Memorandum of Understanding, the partnership focuses on the joint development, integration, and commercialization of an Industrial AI architecture that moves beyond traditional analytics into **real-time, agent-driven operations**. By combining SORBA.ai’s industrial data modeling and control capabilities with Premisys.ai’s SLM-powered multi-agent framework, the partnership enables manufacturers to transition from reactive decision-making to self-optimizing, autonomous systems.
Redefining Industrial AI: From Prediction to Autonomous Execution
Industrial AI has historically been limited to prediction and visualization. While these capabilities provide insight, they often fail to deliver consistent operational impact due to reliance on manual interpretation and execution.
The SORBA.ai and Premisys.ai partnership addresses this gap by introducing a new paradigm:
Sense → Model → Reason → Orchestrate → Act → Learn
This architecture enables:
* Continuous monitoring and modeling of industrial processes
* Contextual reasoning using domain-specific SLMs
* Coordinated decision-making through multi-agent systems
* Direct execution through control systems and enterprise workflows
* Continuous learning through feedback and model retraining
The result is a fully integrated system that not only understands operations but actively improves them in real time.
SORBA.ai: Industrial Intelligence and Control Layer
SORBA.ai provides the foundational intelligence layer for the combined platform, purpose-built for industrial and OT environments.
Core Capabilities
AutoML and Data Engineering
SORBA.ai automates data ingestion, cleansing, feature engineering, and model development, enabling rapid deployment of production-grade models without requiring data scientists. Data is structured into a Unified Namespace (UNS), creating a standardized and contextualized data layer across the enterprise.
Industrial Data Connectivity and UNS Architecture
Native connectivity to PLCs, SCADA systems, historians, MES, ERP, and IIoT devices enables SORBA.ai to unify disparate data sources into a scalable UNS framework. This provides a consistent data foundation for both modeling and agent-based orchestration.
Advanced Modeling and Digital Twins
SORBA.ai supports a wide range of model types, including:
* Anomaly detection for predictive maintenance
* Regression and classification models for process and quality optimization
* Forecasting models for production planning and demand alignment
* Digital twins for simulation, scenario analysis, and future-state prediction
Closed-Loop Control Integration
Unlike traditional analytics platforms, SORBA.ai integrates directly into control systems, enabling models to influence setpoints, control logic, and operational parameters in real time.
Edge and On-Prem Deployment
SORBA.ai supports on-premises, edge, and hybrid deployments, ensuring low-latency performance, data sovereignty, and cybersecurity compliance.
Integrated MLOps and Continuous Learning
Containerized deployment, monitoring, and automated retraining ensure models remain accurate and adaptive as conditions change.
Premisys.ai: SLM-Powered Agentic Orchestration Layer
Premisys.ai introduces an advanced orchestration layer powered by Small Language Models (SLMs), enabling intelligent agents to reason, coordinate, and execute tasks across industrial systems.
Why SLMs for Industrial Environments
Unlike large, cloud-dependent models, SLMs are optimized for:
* Low latency for real-time decision-making
* Deterministic behavior required for industrial processes
* Edge deployment with minimal compute footprint
* Data privacy and security within on-prem environments
Agentic AI Framework
Premisys.ai’s platform enables the deployment of multiple specialized agents that operate collaboratively:
Maintenance Agent
Interprets predictive maintenance outputs from SORBA.ai models and autonomously schedules, prioritizes, and executes maintenance workflows across CMMS and operational systems.
Process Optimization Agent
Continuously evaluates process performance and leverages SORBA.ai digital twins to dynamically adjust control parameters and maintain optimal operating conditions.
Quality Agent
Monitors quality-related models and production variables, identifying deviations and initiating corrective actions to reduce defects and scrap.
Energy Optimization Agent
Analyzes energy consumption patterns and optimizes load distribution, efficiency, and cost across energy-intensive operations such as refrigeration, utilities, and thermal systems.
Operator Co-Pilot Agent
Provides real-time guidance, executes commands, and interacts with operators via natural language interfaces, improving productivity and decision-making.
Workflow Orchestration Agents
Coordinate tasks across OT and IT systems, including SCADA, MES, ERP, and enterprise applications, ensuring seamless execution of complex workflows.
These agents operate within a multi-agent orchestration framework, enabling distributed intelligence and collaborative decision-making across the enterprise.
Integrated Use Cases: Intelligence to Action
The combined platform enables a new class of industrial use cases where predictive insights are immediately translated into action:
Predictive Maintenance to Autonomous Operations
* SORBA.ai identifies failure patterns and predicts equipment degradation
* Maintenance Agents automatically initiate work orders, schedule resources, and coordinate execution
Advanced Process Control and Optimization
* Digital twins simulate optimal operating conditions
* Process Agents continuously adjust setpoints and control strategies in real time
Quality Optimization and Defect Prevention
* AI models identify root causes of variability
* Quality Agents initiate corrective actions or adjust process parameters before defects occur
Energy and Sustainability Optimization
* Energy models identify inefficiencies
* Energy Agents dynamically optimize consumption, reducing costs and environmental impact
Operator Productivity and Augmentation
* Operators interact with systems through conversational AI
* Co-Pilot Agents provide recommendations and execute commands, reducing cognitive load and improving response times
Better Together: A Unified Industrial AI Platform
Premisys.ai Enhancing SORBA.ai
* Adds SLM-based reasoning to predictive models
* Enables autonomous workflow execution across systems
* Introduces multi-agent collaboration for complex decision-making
SORBA.ai Enhancing Premisys.ai
* Provides high-fidelity industrial data models and real-time analytics
* Enables edge-native intelligence for low-latency decisioning
* Supplies domain-specific context for agent reasoning and execution
Together, the platforms deliver a closed-loop, agent-driven system capable of continuously optimizing industrial operations.
Commercialization and Go-To-Market Strategy
The partnership includes joint product development, co-selling initiatives, and coordinated marketing efforts, with an initial focus on manufacturing customers in the United States and India.
Key elements include:
* OEM Licensing Models allowing each party to embed the other’s technology
* Joint Pipeline Development and Strategic Account Targeting
* Co-Branded Marketing Campaigns, Case Studies, and Industry Engagements
* Shared Product Roadmap and Integration Milestones
Both companies retain full ownership of their respective intellectual property while enabling cross-licensed use within the integrated solution framework.
Governance and Execution
A joint steering committee will oversee the partnership, ensuring alignment across product development, go-to-market execution, and performance metrics. This structure enables rapid iteration, coordinated delivery, and measurable outcomes for customers.
Executive Commentary
SORBA.ai
“This partnership represents the next evolution of industrial AI,” said a SORBA.ai CEO, CTO, and Co-Founder Yandy Perez. “By combining our predictive modeling and closed-loop control capabilities with Premisys.ai’s SLM-powered agents, we are enabling systems that move beyond insight into true operational autonomy.”
Premisys.ai
“SLMs allow us to deploy intelligent agents directly at the edge where decisions need to be made,” said a Premisys.ai CEO and Co-Founder Prabhat Gupta. “With SORBA.ai providing real-time industrial intelligence, our agents can reason, coordinate, and execute actions with precision and speed.”
About SORBA.ai
SORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.
With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.
Learn more at www.sorba.ai.
About Premisys.ai
Premisys.ai delivers an agentic AI platform powered by Small Language Models, enabling distributed decision-making, workflow orchestration, and autonomous execution across complex industrial and enterprise systems.
Learn more at www.premisys.ai.
Bryan Thyken
SORBOTICS LLC
+1 832-767-7390
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