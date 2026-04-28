SORBA.ai Joins ZEDEDA Marketplace to Deliver Scalable, On-Prem Industrial AI and Closed-Loop Process Control at the Edge

ZEDEDA and SORBA.ai Partner to Deliver Best in Class Edge Intelligence

No-code industrial AI meets edge orchestration to deliver real-time insights, predictive analytics, and closed-loop control across distributed operations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, a leader in no-code industrial AI and advanced process control solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ZEDEDA, the leader in edge intelligence . As part of this collaboration, SORBA.ai is now available on the ZEDEDA Marketplace , enabling industrial organizations to rapidly deploy, manage, and scale AI applications directly at the edge while advancing toward closed-loop control of critical processes This partnership brings together SORBA.ai’s powerful no-code AI platform with ZEDEDA’s cloud-native edge intelligence solution, empowering manufacturers, energy companies, and critical infrastructure operators to operationalize AI across distributed environments without reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure. The result is a scalable, secure foundation for moving beyond monitoring and alerts into autonomous and semi-autonomous process optimization.Unlocking Industrial AI and Closed-Loop Control at ScaleThrough the ZEDEDA Marketplace, customers can now deploy SORBA.ai’s full suite of capabilities including DataBridge, Detect and Predict predictive maintenance, Simulate and Control advanced process control, and VisionAI directly onto edge nodes managed by ZEDEDA. This architecture enables real-time data ingestion, contextualization, model training, and inference at the source of data generation, dramatically reducing latency while maintaining full data sovereignty.At the core of this partnership is the ability to drive closed-loop control strategies within industrial environments. SORBA.ai allows subject matter experts to build AI-driven models that not only predict outcomes but also recommend and execute control actions back into the automation system. By integrating directly with PLCs, DCS, and SCADA platforms, SORBA.ai enables continuous optimization of process variables such as temperature, pressure, flow, and energy consumption.With SORBA.ai running on ZEDEDA’s edge platform, organizations benefit from:● Rapid deployment of AI models across hundreds or thousands of sites● Secure, zero-touch provisioning and lifecycle management of edge infrastructure● On-premise AI execution ensuring compliance with regional data regulations● Seamless integration with existing SCADA, PLC, and historian systems● Real-time model inference and decision-making at the edge● Closed-loop control capabilities that feed optimized setpoints directly back into automation systems● Reduced cloud dependency and optimized bandwidth utilizationDriving Process-Centric Value Across Industrial OperationsThe combined solution is purpose-built for industries where reliability, latency, and data control are critical, including oil and gas, manufacturing, energy, water utilities, and life sciences. By embedding AI directly into operational environments, companies can transition from reactive and predictive states into prescriptive and autonomous operations.SORBA.ai’s Simulate and Control capabilities allow operators to create digital representations of their processes, test control strategies in a simulated environment, and deploy optimized control logic into production systems. This reduces risk while accelerating time to value. In parallel, Detect and Predict models continuously monitor asset health and process behavior, ensuring that control strategies adapt dynamically to changing conditions.This closed-loop approach delivers measurable outcomes including reduced downtime, improved yield, lower energy consumption, and tighter process control. For energy-intensive systems such as industrial refrigeration, refining, and chemical processing, these improvements translate directly into significant cost savings and sustainability gains.Executive Perspectives“SORBA.ai was built to put the power of AI directly into the hands of subject matter experts within the operational technology environment,” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer of SORBA.ai. “Partnering with ZEDEDA and being available on their marketplace allows us to scale that vision globally, bringing secure, on-prem AI and true closed-loop control to every facility, every asset, and every operator.”“For industrial customers, the gap between AI potential and operational reality remains one of the most pressing challenges in the industry, and closing that gap requires removing the friction that slows deployment at every step,” said Sachin Vasudeva, Vice President of Product Management at ZEDEDA. “That’s exactly what ZEDEDA Edge Intelligence Platform was designed to do, and it’s why welcoming SORBA.ai to the ZEDEDA Marketplace is such a meaningful addition. Together we’re giving customers the ability to move seamlessly from AI insight to direct operational impact at the edge, without the complexity that has historically held them back.”Accelerating Time-to-Value for Industrial AI InitiativesUnlike traditional AI initiatives that require months of data engineering and specialized expertise, SORBA.ai’s no-code environment allows engineers and operators to build, validate, and deploy models in weeks. The platform’s intuitive interface, combined with built-in connectors through DataBridge, eliminates the complexity of data integration and model lifecycle management.When paired with ZEDEDA’s orchestration capabilities, customers can standardize AI deployments across global operations, replicate successful models across sites, and centrally manage edge infrastructure with minimal overhead. This creates a repeatable framework for scaling AI-driven process optimization across entire enterprises.Additionally, SORBA.ai supports continuous learning and model refinement, ensuring that deployed solutions improve over time as more operational data becomes available. This enables organizations to maintain optimal performance in dynamic environments without constant manual intervention.AvailabilitySORBA.ai is now available on the ZEDEDA Marketplace. Customers can deploy the platform directly through ZEDEDA’s interface and begin building AI-driven, closed-loop process optimization use cases immediately.About ZEDEDAZEDEDA unlocks the value of AI where it matters most, enabling enterprises to create, secure and operate edge AI at scale. ZEDEDA’s Edge Intelligence products and solutions are used by global distributed enterprises to rapidly realize intelligence where real-time data drives business outcomes. Trusted by the world’s largest organizations, ZEDEDA is backed by world-class investors, with teams in the United States, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates.For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.ai About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.