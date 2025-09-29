VoDaVi Technologies Celebrates 16 Years of Delivering Innovative IT Solutions Across New England

Chris Friel, Founder and CEO of VoDaVi Technologies, LLC

VoDaVi Technologies proudly celebrates 16 years of empowering organizations with secure, reliable, and innovative IT and managed technology solutions.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi), a leading provider of IT and managed technology services, proudly announces its 16th year in business. Since its founding, VoDaVi has been committed to empowering organizations with secure, reliable, and innovative technology solutions that drive growth and efficiency.

Over the past 16 years, VoDaVi has become a trusted partner to educational institutions, government agencies at the state and local levels, healthcare providers, and businesses across New England. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including:

• Managed IT Services – Proactive monitoring, help desk support, and infrastructure management

• Cybersecurity Solutions – Network security, firewall protection, compliance, and end-user training

• Networking– Design, installation, and support for wired and wireless infrastructure

• Structured Cabling & Fiber Optics–End-to-end cabling solutions including design, installation, testing, and maintenance of copper and fiber networks to ensure reliable, high-speed connectivity

• Cloud & Data Services – Backup, disaster recovery, and cloud hosting solutions

• Voice & Collaboration – VoIP, conferencing, and communication tools to keep teams connected

“Our success over the past 16 years is the direct result of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team,” said Christopher Friel, President and CEO. “We are proud to have helped so many organizations achieve their technology goals, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with the same commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Exclusive Anniversary Discounts

In celebration of this milestone, VoDaVi is offering exclusive discounts on select services and solutions for a limited time. Organizations are encouraged to contact VoDaVi directly to learn more about these special anniversary offers.

For more information about VoDaVi Technologies and to take advantage of exclusive anniversary discounts, please visit www.vodavitechnologies.com or contact:

