VoDaVi Technologies, Town of Weymouth, and Weymouth Public Schools Bring Free Public WiFi to US Amputee Soccer Cup

WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi), in collaboration with the Town of Weymouth and Weymouth Public Schools, is proud to announce that it will be providing free public WiFi, branded as WeyFi, at Weymouth High School during the 2025 US Amputee Soccer Cup, taking place September 12–14. This joint initiative ensures that attendees can stay connected and share the excitement throughout the event.

Eight banners placed around the field will feature QR codes for quick and easy connection to the network, providing a seamless online experience for fans, families, and participants.

The US Amputee Soccer Cup is a celebration of athleticism, determination, and community, and this effort helps make the event accessible and enjoyable for everyone in attendance. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out, cheer on the athletes, and support this meaningful cause.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate incredible athletes while giving back to the community,” said Christopher Friel, President and CEO of VoDaVi Technologies. “We are honored to provide free WiFi at this event and to partner closely with the Town of Weymouth and Weymouth Public Schools. Their collaboration and trust have been instrumental in launching the WeyFi initiative, ensuring reliable and secure connectivity for residents, students, and visitors alike.”

WeyFi – A Larger Initiative

This event also marks the beginning of a broader initiative to bring public WiFi to the Town of Weymouth, making it easier for the community to stay connected in public spaces. The WeyFi project aims to provide reliable, secure internet access throughout the town, enhancing community engagement, supporting local events, and promoting digital inclusion.

The rollout of WeyFi represents a significant technological advancement for Weymouth and highlights the strong collaboration between VoDaVi, the town, and the school system. Following the conclusion of the US Amputee Soccer Cup, the town will begin expanding WeyFi to key public spaces, ensuring that residents, students, and visitors can enjoy seamless connectivity wherever they go.

About VoDaVi Technologies

VoDaVi Technologies is a trusted provider of IT solutions, including networking, cybersecurity, managed services, and innovative public WiFi deployments. The company is committed to delivering reliable technology solutions that connect communities and support local initiatives.

