Bert Hill Mover Announces Spring Promotion on Portable Storage Containers

WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bert Hill Mover is helping homeowners prepare for spring moves and home improvement projects with a limited-time seasonal promotion on its portable storage containers Portable storage containers offer a convenient, flexible option for homeowners who need temporary storage during moves, renovations, or home organization projects. Containers are delivered directly to the customer’s property, allowing homeowners to load belongings at their own pace.“Spring is one of the busiest seasons for moving and home improvement projects,” said Jon Shrair, Operations Manager at Bert Hill Mover. “Portable storage containers give homeowners the flexibility to pack on their own schedule while keeping their belongings secure during transitions like staging a home, renovating a room, or preparing for a move.”Portable containers are commonly used for:• Residential moves• Decluttering and home organization• Home staging prior to listing a property• Temporary storage during renovationsCustomers may load containers themselves or request assistance from Bert Hill Mover’s professional moving team.As the spring season approaches, demand for moving and storage services is increasing, so homeowners are encouraged to reserve containers early to ensure availability.About Bert Hill MoverBert Hill Mover is a locally owned moving and storage company based in Westfield, Massachusetts. The company provides residential and commercial moving services throughout Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut, along with portable storage container solutions that offer customers flexible moving and storage options.

