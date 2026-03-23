Payless Auto Glass Expands Mobile Windshield Replacement Services Across Southern New England

Payless Auto Glass encourages drivers to take advantage of mobile service to avoid delays in addressing chips or cracks that can worsen over time.

Our mobile service brings the same high-quality installation directly to the customer, whether they’re at home, at work...” — John Wisniewski

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payless Auto Glass , a trusted regional provider of windshield repair and replacement services, has expanded its mobile windshield replacement capabilities across Southern New England, making it easier than ever for drivers to get fast, professional service without leaving home or work.As more drivers balance busy schedules and seek convenience, mobile auto glass service has become increasingly popular. Payless Auto Glass now offers expanded coverage throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, allowing certified technicians to perform windshield repairs and replacements directly at a customer’s location.“People don’t always have the time to sit in a shop waiting for a windshield replacement,” said John Wisniewski, owner and president of Payless Auto Glass. “Our mobile service brings the same high-quality installation directly to the customer, whether they’re at home, at work, or even managing a fleet of vehicles.”Mobile windshield service includes everything customers would receive at a physical location, including professional installation using high-quality materials and fast-curing urethane adhesives that allow for safe drive-away times.What sets Payless Auto Glass apart is the experience of its team. Many of the company’s technicians have been with the organization for more than 10 years, providing customers with a level of consistency, skill, and trust that is increasingly rare in today’s service industry.“Our technicians are the backbone of what we do,” Wisniewski added. “Having a team where many have been with us for over a decade means our customers can feel confident they’re getting experienced, high-quality workmanship every time.”In many cases, vehicles can be safely driven within hours of installation. The expansion also supports commercial and fleet customers who need efficient, on-site service to minimize downtime. Payless Auto Glass works with businesses, dealerships, and insurance providers to streamline scheduling and service coordination.“Whether it’s a single vehicle or an entire fleet, minimizing downtime is critical,” Wisniewski said. “We’ve built our mobile service to be fast, reliable, and convenient without compromising safety.”Windshield damage can happen unexpectedly—from road debris, weather conditions, or everyday driving hazards. Addressing damage promptly is important not only for visibility but also for maintaining the vehicle's structural integrity.Payless Auto Glass encourages drivers to take advantage of mobile service to avoid delays in addressing chips or cracks that can worsen over time.With nearly four decades of experience serving Southern New England, Payless Auto Glass continues to deliver accessible, customer-first solutions for auto glass repair and replacement.

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