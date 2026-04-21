Arbortech Tree Inc. Secures Approval for New Operations Facility in Coventry

We take a lot of pride in making sure nothing goes to waste.” — Arbortech leadership

COVENTRY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 13, 2026, the Coventry Planning and Zoning Commission officially granted Arbortech Tree Inc. approval to relocate its operations to a newly acquired property at 240 Main Street in Coventry. The approval includes authorization for the storage of arborist vehicles and equipment, as well as on-site firewood processing operations.This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company, which has operated for years on a leased property while expanding its services and customer base. The move to a privately owned, nearly seven-acre site provides Arbortech with the space and flexibility needed to support continued growth and operational efficiency.The new facility will serve as a centralized hub for daily operations, including equipment storage, crew staging, safety meetings, and the development of a fully organized log yard. The property will also house the company’s firewood processing operations, allowing Arbortech to further refine its material management systems.Arbortech has long prioritized sustainability and resourcefulness in its work. All wood and organic material removed from customer properties is carefully sorted and repurposed. High-quality hardwood logs are processed into firewood for resale, premium logs are set aside for milling into lumber, and lower-grade materials are directed toward mulch production. The addition of a dedicated log yard will enhance the company’s ability to manage these processes efficiently and responsibly.“Having our own property is a major milestone for us,” said Arbortech leadership. “It allows us to operate more efficiently, stay organized, and continue improving how we handle and repurpose the materials we remove from our customers’ properties. We take a lot of pride in making sure nothing goes to waste.”The new location also improves Arbortech’s proximity to several key service areas, including Mansfield, Columbia, Hebron, and Lebanon, while maintaining strong coverage across existing markets such as Vernon, Ellington, Tolland, Ashford, Manchester, Glastonbury, and Bolton. This strategic positioning supports the company’s ongoing goal of expanding its presence throughout the region. Please note that the 240 Main Street location is a private operations facility and is not open to the public.With this approval and transition, Arbortech Tree Inc. continues to build on its reputation for professional tree care, operational excellence, and environmentally responsible practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.