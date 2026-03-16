New England Pothole Season Leads to Spike in Windshield Damage, Says Payless Auto Glass

With pothole season underway, drivers are encouraged to watch for road hazards and address windshield damage promptly to ensure safe driving conditions.

If you catch a chip early, it can often be repaired quickly and affordably. But if it spreads across the glass, replacement becomes the only safe option.” — John Wisniewski

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter gives way to spring across Southern New England, drivers are encountering a familiar but frustrating problem: potholes. According to auto glass experts at Payless Auto Glass, the region’s freeze-thaw cycle and deteriorating road conditions often lead to a surge in windshield cracks and damage during late winter and early spring.When temperatures fluctuate above and below freezing, water seeps into small cracks in the road surface and expands as it freezes. Over time, that expansion creates potholes that can send jolts through a vehicle’s suspension and increase the likelihood of stone chips or cracks in the windshield.Even a small impact can quickly turn into a much larger problem.“When a vehicle hits a pothole or loose debris on damaged roads, the vibration can cause existing windshield chips to spread into full cracks,” said John Wisniewski, owner and president of Payless Auto Glass. “Many drivers don’t realize how quickly minor glass damage can worsen, especially with the temperature swings we see here in New England.”Windshields play a critical role in vehicle safety. In modern vehicles, the windshield helps support the roof's structural integrity and provides proper deployment support for airbags in a collision. Driving with a compromised windshield can increase safety risks for both drivers and passengers.According to auto safety experts, even small chips should be inspected promptly to determine whether repair is possible before a full replacement becomes necessary.Payless Auto Glass encourages drivers across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts to check their windshields after hitting potholes or driving on roads with severe damage. Early inspection and repair can often prevent the need for more costly replacement later.“If you catch a chip early, it can often be repaired quickly and affordably,” Wisniewski said. “But if it spreads across the glass, replacement becomes the only safe option.”Payless Auto Glass provides windshield repair and replacement services at its regional locations as well as mobile service that allows technicians to come directly to a customer’s home or workplace. The company has been serving drivers throughout Southern New England for decades and works with many insurance providers to help streamline the repair process.With pothole season underway, drivers are encouraged to watch for road hazards and address windshield damage promptly to ensure safe driving conditions.About Payless Auto GlassFounded in 1987, Payless Auto Glass is a family-owned auto glass repair and replacement company serving drivers across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. The company offers windshield repair, full windshield replacement , side and rear glass replacement, and mobile auto glass services. Payless Auto Glass works with individual drivers, insurance providers, dealerships, and fleet operators throughout Southern New England.

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