Randall Miles Joins Areté Capital Partners

Seasoned CEO and board leader brings decades of experience guiding organizations through transformational growth, complexity, and transition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Areté today announced that Randall Miles has joined the firm. Miles brings decades of experience as a CEO, independent director, and advisor to high-growth public and sponsor-backed companies leading governance, capital access, strategic transformation and complex restructurings. His work spans M&A, capital markets, and board leadership, with a focus on helping organizations navigate critical inflection points.Grant Lyon, Managing Partner of Areté, said, "I've known Randall for years and have always held him in the highest regard. I'm humbled and grateful that he chose to join Areté. He brings the kind of judgment, integrity, and experience that define what we're building here. Randall has occupied every seat at the table—operator, director, counselor—and understands what it takes to drive value in complex, evolving situations."Miles said, "At the core of everything I do is a guiding principle: do the right thing, the right way, for the right reason. At this stage in my career, I have a clear litmus test: Do I trust the integrity of the people I'm associating with? Can we disagree constructively? Are we agile enough to correct course when needed? Areté has a deep bench of highly motivated people with deep professional skill sets, and the culture and philosophy aligned completely with mine."Miles joins Areté after a career spanning investment banking, operating leadership, and board service. His work has included helping high-growth companies establish governance and controls, advising sponsor-backed businesses through complex transitions, and serving as independent director on boards of both private and large public companies. He brings experience navigating a wide range of situations, from restructurings to transformative growth, where judgment and disciplined execution matter most.Miles has built his career around a philosophy of directness, transparency, and accountability, serving as both negotiator and counselor to leadership teams, boards, and stakeholders. At Areté, he will focus on helping organizations navigate periods of transition, growth, and strategic complexity where experienced judgment and steady leadership make the difference.

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