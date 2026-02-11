Thomas Allison Joins Areté Capital Partners

Former CEO, CRO, and independent director brings decades of operating and board experience to moments of complexity and change

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Areté today announced that Thomas Allison, one of the most respected turnaround and restructuring leaders in the market, has joined the firm. He brings decades of experience advising boards, leading complex restructurings, and serving as CEO, CRO, and independent director across industries including aviation, healthcare, and financial services.Shawn Hassel, Managing Partner of Areté, said, "Tom brings decades of experience leading companies through moments of significant complexity and change. As companies face increasing financial and operational pressure, leaders like Tom are choosing firms built for these moments. His decision to join Areté reflects the kind of firm we are building, one focused on experienced leadership, independent judgment, and real partnership with boards and management teams when it matters most. Tom understands that the best solutions come from accountability and momentum, not hours billed."Allison said, "For me, it really starts with culture. The people and how they interact are incredibly important. I have known several people at Areté for a long time. I believe their integrity is beyond reproach. I strongly believe the best way to be successful is to do business with people you know, like, and trust, and that clearly exists at Areté."Allison was also drawn to Areté's strategy and service offering, particularly its focus on independent board leadership as a core product. Over the last decade, he has built a successful practice serving as an independent director and fiduciary when leadership and direction matter most, helping boards and stakeholders navigate distressed and complex environments."Areté's focus on independent board members as a product line aligns directly with my experience," Allison said. "I have been very successful in that role, and I am excited to expand that offering here. At the same time, Areté's broader capabilities allow me to bring more solutions to my contacts in private equity and banking when situations become complex. Areté focuses on outcomes, not hours billed. Our success is defined by what changes in the business. "Allison joins Areté after a career spanning banking, investment banking, consulting, executive leadership, and board service. He began his career in bank workouts at First National Bank of Chicago, later helped build and lead restructuring practices at Arthur Andersen, and served as financial advisor on some of the largest airline and healthcare restructurings in the country, including United Airlines. He has also served as CEO of a major healthcare system and as an independent director and fiduciary across numerous distressed and special situation engagements.Allison will work closely with boards, CEOs, lenders, and investors through moments of significant financial and operational change, bringing the experience and judgment required to determine the right path forward when it matters most."The most valuable thing we bring is judgment under pressure," Allison said. "We've been in the room when difficult decisions need to be made, and we know how to help leadership teams align, commit, and execute. Our focus is on what can be created in the future, not just analyzing the past.""At the end of the day, this work is about helping organizations move forward," Allison added. "That requires both clarity about what needs to happen and the conviction to make it happen. That's what Areté is built to deliver."About AretéAreté is a leadership and advisory firm that works alongside boards, sponsors, and executives during moments of change. We bring experienced judgment, independent perspective, and hands-on involvement to help organizations navigate complexity, align around what matters most, and move forward with confidence.We drive momentum when it matters most.Media Contact: Randi Siegel Areté rsiegel@aretecp.comLearn more about Areté at www.aretecapitalpartners.com

