Cheetah Learning Honors Jeff Ostrow, PMP® with Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Significant Impact

Cheetah Learning 0 to PMP in 5 days - Cheetah Learning

Recognized for the authentic, sustained application of PM principles across enterprise healthcare and academic institutions, transforming organizations.

The PMP is not just a title. It is a commitment to doing projects smarter, faster, and with less stress, every single day.” — Jeff Ostrow

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning , a global leader in accelerated project management education, announced today that Jeff Ostrow, PMP, has been named a Distinguished Cheetah Alum in the category of Significant Impact. This honor recognizes alumni whose dedication to project management goes beyond credentialing, reflecting a genuine, sustained commitment to applying PM principles in ways that produce measurable, lasting change for the organizations and people they serve.Jeff's career since earning his PMPthrough Cheetah Learning reads as a masterclass in what structured project management thinking can accomplish when applied with discipline and creativity across complex, high-stakes environments. Serving most recently as Director of Training and Development at Johns Hopkins University and Director of Informatics Training and Communications at the University of Maryland Medical System, Jeff has led enterprise-scale learning and change initiatives affecting tens of thousands of employees and stakeholders across two of the most respected healthcare and academic institutions in the country.His work spans ERP transformations, clinical system implementations, and large-scale change management programs. He has launched new learning management systems for over 1,000 users, introduced data-driven training evaluation models, and developed campaigns that drove product adoption increases of 75 percent. Among his most notable accomplishments is leading the Sightline ERP learning program for Johns Hopkins and directing EMR training initiatives that supported more than 50,000 end users, one of the largest training footprints in the healthcare sector."Getting my PMPopened doors I did not even know were there," said Jeff. "I suddenly had the credibility to lead bigger projects, the confidence to take risks, and the framework to make them succeed."The Significant Impact distinction is awarded to alumni whose work reflects not just professional achievement, but the authentic integration of PM principles into everything they do. Jeff exemplifies this. He has not simply managed projects. He has redesigned training delivery models, built performance metrics from the ground up, modernized learning ecosystems, and consistently brought structured rigor to environments where complexity and scale could easily produce chaos. The results have been measurable at every level, from individual employee readiness to organizational capability across entire health systems."Jeff is exactly the kind of PMPthat reminds us why this credential matters," said a spokesperson for Cheetah Learning. "There are people who earn a certification and hang it on the wall, and then there are people who take what they learned and embed it into every project, every team, every system they touch. Jeff is clearly the latter. The scale and consistency of his impact across Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland Medical System is extraordinary, and it did not happen by accident. It happened because he genuinely believes in this work."What makes Jeff's story particularly compelling is that his impact has never been confined to deliverables and dashboards. A central thread running through his career is a dedication to developing other people. He mentors project teams, coaches professionals across clinical, academic, and IT environments, and serves as adjunct faculty teaching project management, information technology, and health IT. He also volunteers on academic advisory boards and professional development committees, investing his time in elevating the next generation of healthcare and IT professionals.In this way, Jeff's Significant Impact extends beyond any single program or implementation. It lives in the professionals he has coached, the students he has taught, and the teams he has equipped to do their work with more confidence and clarity.Jeff brings the same structured thinking to his personal life, applying milestone planning and timeline management to everything from family vacations to home renovation projects. It is, he says, remarkable how much easier both work and life become when you consistently break down complexity before diving in."The PMPis not just a title," Jeff noted. "It is a commitment to doing projects smarter, faster, and with less stress, every single day."Cheetah Learning's Distinguished Alum program recognizes individuals who embody the organization's mission to create faster learners, stronger leaders, and lasting professional impact. Jeff Ostrow's recognition is a celebration of what it looks like when a commitment to project management becomes something deeper than a professional credential. It becomes a way of leading, teaching, building, and leaving things better than you found them.To learn more about Cheetah Learning's accelerated PMPprograms and Distinguished Alum awards, visit www.CheetahLearning.com About Cheetah LearningCheetah Learning is a global leader in accelerated learning and project management education. Known for its proprietary learning methodologies, Cheetah Learning helps professionals earn certifications faster, retain knowledge longer, and apply skills immediately on the job. Thousands of professionals worldwide have earned their PMPcertification through Cheetah Learning's proven approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.