Cheetah Learning Honors Bernard Usher, PMP® with Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Inspiring Others

Bernard Usher, PMP® Cheetah Learning

Recognized for empowering peers to pursue PMP® certification and demonstrating how confidence, discipline and structured learning can unlock new career pathways

If they’re open-minded and willing to fully commit to the Cheetah process, they won’t just earn the certification. They’ll gain a sense of pride and confidence that stays with them long after the exam” — Bernard Usher, PMP®

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning , a global leader in accelerated project management education, announced today that Bernard Usher has been named a Distinguished Cheetah Alum in the category of Inspiring Others. This award recognizes alumni who actively encourage and enable colleagues to pursue PMPcertification, helping elevate both individual careers and the broader project management profession.Bernard, a seasoned professional with 13 years at Apple, pursued his PMPcertification as part of a deliberate effort to challenge himself and expand his career trajectory. Observing that many senior project management roles required or preferred the credential, he recognized an opportunity to differentiate himself in a competitive market.“After more than a decade in my role, I wanted to explore new opportunities and stand out,” said Bernard. “The PMPallowed me to connect my experience into a clear, structured narrative and demonstrate my ability to think strategically and deliver results.”Since earning his PMPearlier in 2026, Bernard has already seen measurable outcomes. He reports a significant increase in engagement from hiring managers and recruiters, along with opportunities that specifically require PMP-certified professionals. His momentum has led to interviews with leading technology companies and a pending offer from Google.While these achievements are notable, what distinguishes Bernard is his commitment to sharing that success with others.“I’ve told several friends and colleagues to pursue their PMP,” he said. “If they’re open-minded and willing to fully commit to the Cheetah process, they won’t just earn the certification. They’ll gain a sense of pride and confidence that stays with them long after the exam.”Bernard’s experience reflects a recurring theme among Cheetah alumni: the transformation extends beyond credentials. He cites confidence as the most impactful outcome of the program, describing it as a “background voice” that reinforces resilience when facing new challenges.“You had the grit and determination to complete the course and pass the exam,” he explained. “That mindset carries into everything else.”A key concept Bernard continues to apply is the “Cheetah Project” approach, which emphasizes focused, time-bound execution. By dedicating one to two weeks of concentrated effort to a single objective, he has been able to rapidly test ideas and implement meaningful changes, including establishing a long-standing personal fitness routine.He also regularly uses time boxing to manage complex or monotonous tasks, breaking work into focused intervals to maintain productivity and momentum. This technique has proven especially valuable in preparing for high-stakes interviews and mastering new technical subjects.Additionally, Bernard has adopted advanced learning strategies from the program, such as using binaural audio to enhance concentration and retention when studying new topics ranging from emerging AI concepts to software tools.Despite coming from a practical, experience-driven background, Bernard highlights the value of the PMPframework in providing a universal language for project management.“Real-world projects don’t always follow a strict structure,” he noted. “But the PMPgives you a way to communicate clearly and align your experience with what organizations are looking for.”One of the most surprising outcomes of his journey has been how strongly he feels compelled to advocate for others.“I didn’t expect to become such a strong advocate,” Bernard said. “But the combination of opportunity, confidence, and accomplishment makes you want to share it. It’s not just about career advancement. It’s about proving to yourself what you’re capable of.”“Bernard exemplifies what it means to inspire others,” said a spokesperson for Cheetah Learning. “He has not only leveraged his PMPto accelerate his own career, but he is actively encouraging those around him to pursue growth, challenge themselves, and achieve more than they thought possible. That ripple effect is exactly what this award is meant to recognize.”The Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Inspiring Others celebrates professionals who amplify the value of the PMPcredential by mentoring, motivating, and guiding others toward success. Bernard’s story demonstrates how technical capability, when paired with confidence and a willingness to share knowledge, can create lasting influence across teams and industries.About Cheetah LearningCheetah Learning is the market leader in accelerated learning for project management and leadership development. Known for its high-impact PMPexam preparation programs, Cheetah Learning equips professionals with the tools, mindset, and confidence needed to achieve certification and drive exceptional results in their careers.

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