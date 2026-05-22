Cheetah Learning Honors Janeen Marquardt, PMP®, with Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Significant Impact

Janeen Marquardt, PMP® Cheetah Learning

Recognized for applying project management principles to drive enterprise transformation and create lasting impact across Salesforce, data, and AI ecosystems

The certification may open doors, but the mindset and confidence you gain are what stay with you long term.” — Janeen Marquardt, PMP®

AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning , a global leader in accelerated project management education, announced today that Janeen Marquardt, PMP, has been named a Distinguished Cheetah Alum in the category of Significant Impact. This award recognizes professionals who demonstrate dedication, passion, and authentic application of project management principles throughout their careers while creating measurable impact across organizations, teams, and communities.Marquardt has spent more than two decades applying disciplined project leadership to complex enterprise transformation initiatives, executive strategy, and professional mentorship. Currently serving as Partner, Chief Technical Strategist and Enterprise Architect with Maple Digital Transformation, she has built a career focused on scalable execution, operational excellence, and empowering others through continuous learning.“Early in my career, I realized that while many people had project management experience, I wanted to distinguish myself through formal training and certification,” said Marquardt. “The PMPrepresented both a personal and professional milestone. It validated my skills, expanded my knowledge, and opened new opportunities.”Since earning her PMPcertification with the support of Cheetah Learning in 2003, Marquardt has consistently leveraged the program’s principles of accelerated execution, stakeholder alignment, governance, and structured delivery to lead enterprise-level transformational programs across Salesforce, data, and AI.Beyond enterprise delivery, Marquardt has remained deeply committed to mentorship, professional development, and community leadership.After earning her PMP, she created and taught her own PMPpreparation program, helping professionals translate project management theory into practical, real-world leadership skills. Over the years, she has continued mentoring professionals across the Salesforce ecosystem, MBA programs, and PMI communities.Today, Marquardt is recognized as a Salesforce MVP, global speaker, and community leader. She co-founded the “Dreamin’ in Data” conference to advance collaboration and education in the data and AI space, while also leading a Salesforce Architect community group and supporting nonprofit and professional organizations.“Across every role, I’ve focused not only on delivering outcomes, but on scaling impact,” Marquardt explained. “That means building repeatable processes, mentoring future leaders, and fostering communities grounded in continuous learning and excellence.”Marquardt credits the Cheetah Learning experience with reinforcing both her confidence and her belief in lifelong learning.“Earning my PMPgave me a deeper sense of confidence in my own capabilities,” she said. “It showed me that growth doesn’t stop after formal education and that curiosity, discipline, and persistence continue opening doors throughout your career.”That mindset has remained foundational throughout her career. In addition to maintaining her PMPcertification, Marquardt has pursued extensive professional development in emerging technologies, earning more than 20 Salesforce-related certifications.She also emphasizes that project management principles extend far beyond formal business settings.“One of the biggest takeaways from the coursework was realizing that project management isn’t just a job title,” she said. “If you’ve ever planned a meal by checking what’s in your fridge, creating a grocery list, cooking dinner, and serving it on time, you’ve already applied project management principles. These skills are universally useful.”Among her favorite non-traditional applications of PMPprinciples was planning her wedding 15 years ago. More recently, she has applied those same organizational and stakeholder management techniques to coordinating large-scale community conferences for the data and AI ecosystem, balancing speakers, sponsors, logistics, attendee experience, and strategic execution.Marquardt also noted that one of the most surprising aspects of the learning experience was how engaging and energizing the process felt.“I expected rigorous coursework, but I didn’t expect it to be so memorable and enjoyable that I’d continue returning over the years for professional development and PDUs,” she said. “It reinforced the idea that learning doesn’t have to feel transactional. It can genuinely inspire you.”When asked what she would tell prospective PMPstudents, Marquardt’s response was direct: “What are you waiting for?”“The certification may open doors,” she added, “but the mindset and confidence you gain are what stay with you long term.”The Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Significant Impact honors professionals whose careers demonstrate sustained excellence in applying project management principles to create transformational results, inspire others, and strengthen the broader professional community.About Cheetah LearningCheetah Learning is the market leader in accelerated learning for project management and leadership development. Known for its high-impact PMPexam preparation programs, Cheetah Learning equips professionals with the tools, mindset, and confidence needed to achieve certification and drive exceptional results in their careers.

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