Cheetah Learning Honors Jodi Noble, PMP® with Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Creative Applications

Jodi Noble, PMP® Cheetah Learning

Recognized for expanding project management principles into new areas of practice, showcasing the remarkable real-world value of the PMP® credential.

My PMP® opened doors. It gave leaders confidence in letting me run bigger initiatives, lead enterprise change efforts, and step into roles where strategy, structure, and people leadership intersect.” — Jodi Noble, PMP®

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning , a global leader in accelerated project management education, announced today that Jodi Noble, PMP, has been named a Distinguished Cheetah Alum in the category of Creative Applications. This honor celebrates alumni who demonstrate that PM thinking is not confined to any single industry or context, and who carry it into new territory in ways that expand what the credential can mean and do.Jodi Noble was already a force before she walked into a Cheetah classroom. She had been leading complex, cross-functional work, orchestrating teams, aligning stakeholders, and delivering outcomes with a level of clarity and precision that few professionals develop without formal training. She pursued the PMPnot because she was struggling, but because she recognized that a globally recognized framework would give structure and language to what she was already doing instinctively. She was not looking for permission to lead. She was looking for tools that matched her ambition.Cheetah Learning gave her those tools, and what followed was remarkable.In the years since earning her certification, Jodi has applied PMPprinciples across enterprise change efforts, large-scale initiatives, and senior roles where strategy, structure, and people leadership intersect at full speed. Her particular focus has been talent development and organizational learning, a field where rigorous project management thinking remains underutilized and where she has made it her mission to demonstrate just how transformative it can be. She has helped organizations build the clarity, accountability, and execution discipline that turn learning programs from activities into outcomes. Leaders gave her complex, high-visibility work because she had earned that trust long before her PMP, and the credential formalized what her track record had already proven."My PMPopened doors," said Jodi. "It gave leaders confidence in letting me run bigger initiatives, lead enterprise change efforts, and step into roles where strategy, structure, and people leadership intersect. It made me someone organizations could trust with complexity, and that shifted the arc of my entire career."What sets Jodi apart in the Creative Applications category is not just what she has done with her PMP, but how far she has carried it and how naturally it travels with her. When asked what she wished every PMPcandidate understood before sitting for the exam, she offered three insights that reveal a thinker who was already operating at a high level and simply found a sharper set of tools. First, that speed and mastery can coexist, that focused learning, not rushed learning, is what Cheetah delivers, and that structure dramatically expands what the mind can absorb and retain. Second, that emotional management is a project skill, that calm, focus, and mindset shape outcomes as powerfully as any schedule or risk register. Third, that strategic thinking beats memorization every time, and that the shift from recall to application is what separates people who pass a test from people who become genuinely effective leaders.These are not observations Jodi developed in a classroom. They are things she had already begun to discover on her own. Cheetah gave her the framework to articulate and accelerate them."Jodi is the kind of professional who makes you realize the credential is almost beside the point," said a spokesperson for Cheetah Learning. "She was already exceptional. What the PMPgave her was a common language, a sharper structure, and the formal recognition that her approach was right all along. We did not light the fire. We just helped it burn faster."That same inventive energy extends into every corner of Jodi's life. Family vacations become project schedules. Packing lists become work breakdown structures. Each family member is treated as a stakeholder with their own risk profile. A home move became a formal project, complete with a scope statement, a sequenced dependency list, a furniture assembly backlog, and a lessons-learned session at the close. Before any undertaking, personal or professional, she pauses to ask the same questions: What exactly are we doing? Why does it matter? What is in versus out? What does success look like?"That habit alone saves hours every single week," she noted.Cheetah Learning's Distinguished Alum program recognizes individuals who embody the organization's mission to create faster learners, stronger leaders, and lasting professional impact. Jodi Noble's recognition is a celebration of a professional who was already exceptional, found a framework worthy of her talent, and has spent the years since proving that project management belongs everywhere she goes.To learn more about Cheetah Learning's accelerated PMPprograms and Distinguished Alum awards, visit www.CheetahLearning.com About Cheetah LearningCheetah Learning is a global leader in accelerated project management education. Known for its proprietary learning methodologies, Cheetah Learning helps professionals earn certifications faster, retain knowledge longer, and apply skills immediately on the job. Thousands of professionals worldwide have earned their PMPcertification through Cheetah Learning's proven approach.

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