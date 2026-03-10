Cheetah Learning Launches PMP® Second Chance Sprint, Using Failed Exam Score Reports to Build Personalized Study Plans

0 to PMP in 5 days - Cheetah Learning Cheetah Learning Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification by PMI

The students who come to Cheetah Learning after failing the PMP Exam, their first exam attempt is data. In the 2nd Chance Sprint, we use that data to customize their course so they pass, quickly.” — Michelle LaBrosse, PMP - Founder, Cheetah Learning

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning, a Phoenix-based accelerated learning company with more than 80,000 alumni across 60 countries, has introduced the Second Chance Sprint, a one-week exam preparation program designed specifically for candidates who have previously failed the PMPexam. The program uses the candidate’s official PMI score report as the starting point for a personalized curriculum rather than beginning with standardized course content.Background: Why PMPRepeat Candidates Face a Different ChallengeThe PMPexam, administered by the Project Management Institute (PMI), is passed by fewer than half of first-time candidates. PMI structures exam questions so that multiple answer choices appear plausible, testing applied reasoning under ambiguity rather than recall of factual content. Candidates who fail receive a score report itemizing their performance across the exam’s three domains: People, Process, and Business Environment.A common pattern among repeat candidates for PMP Exam Prep is returning to the same preparation materials without modifying their approach. The score report data identifying domain-specific gaps is frequently unused in subsequent study plans.How the Second Chance Sprint WorksThe Second Chance Sprint is structured around a nine-day sequence that begins with data intake and ends with the rescheduled exam:Day 1 (Friday): The candidate uploads their PMI score report and schedules a new exam date for the following Tuesday. Cheetah’s AI Pass PMP Strategy Engine analyzes the score data to identify the candidate’s specific performance gaps.Weekend: Using Cheetah's proprietary AI PMP Strategy Engine, the student's customized curriculum is generated from the score report analysis, targeting only the domains and question types where the candidate underperformed.Monday–Saturday: Six days of focused preparation covering strategy mastery, domain-specific practice sets, and daily performance protocols addressing sleep, exercise, and nutrition as factors in cognitive performance. This significantly increases students chance to pass the PMP exam Sunday: A 100-question custom exam replicating PMI question structure validates readiness before the live exam.Tuesday: The candidate sits for the rescheduled PMPexam.

