Cheetah Learning Honors Marat Oyvetsky with Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Inspiring Others

Recognized for embodying a lifelong commitment to learning and inspiring others to pursue growth, credentials, and excellence in their professional lives.

Flipping through the PMBOK, it can be extremely daunting. Many students flip through the material and give up. I would tell a prospective student to not be afraid to dive in. Trust the process. ” — Marat Oyvetsky

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning , a global leader in accelerated project management education, announced today that Marat Oyvetsky, PMP, CISSP, has been named a Distinguished Cheetah Alum in the category of Inspiring Others. This honor recognizes alumni who lead by example, actively encouraging others to invest in their own professional development and pursue the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.Marat completed Cheetah Learning's accelerated PMP Boot Camp after finishing his MBA, viewing the certification as a natural complement to his academic work and a necessary credential to anchor his transition from engineer to project manager to program leader. That instinct proved correct. Within a year of earning his PMP, he advanced from project manager to program manager. Six months later, he was promoted to portfolio manager. The following year, he was named program director and began building PMOs for customer organizations. It was a trajectory he credits to the credibility and confidence that the PMP provided.But for Marat, earning credentials has never been purely about professional advancement. At the center of his story is a deeper motivation, one rooted in family and in gratitude."My grandmother continues to be a solid inspiration for my continued education," said Marat. "As a teacher of mathematics in the former Soviet Union, she was always pushing her students to never stop learning. And even though she has been gone for many years, I still hear her voice in the back of my mind pushing me forward."That voice has driven Marat well beyond the PMP. After completing his certification, he pursued and passed the CISSP, one of the most rigorous credentials in the cybersecurity industry, applying the accelerated learning strategies he developed through Cheetah Learning to prepare for that exam as well. Today he works as a security consultant, managing security programs for a range of customer environments, and he continues to pursue additional credentials in his field.The Inspiring Others distinction recognizes alumni who do not keep their growth to themselves. Marat exemplifies this in the way he speaks about learning, the way he approaches his work, and the way he consistently encourages those around him to invest in themselves. His advice to prospective PMP students is direct, practical, and generous: come prepared, trust the process, and do not be intimidated by the material."Flipping through the PMBOK, it can be extremely daunting," Marat noted. "Many students flip through the material and give up. I would tell a prospective student to not be afraid to dive in. Trust the process. Trust in yourselves to learn the material the right way, and apply it in a way that you will never forget.""People sometimes ask us what makes a Distinguished Cheetah Alum," said a spokesperson for Cheetah Learning. "Marat is the answer to that question. He came to us already driven, already curious, already committed to growth. What struck us most is that he never stopped. The PMP was not a finish line for him. It was a starting gun. That kind of learner does not just elevate themselves. They elevate everyone around them."Marat also brings his planning and coordination skills into his personal life, organizing quarterly wine country weekends in Paso Robles for groups of up to 14 friends. He researches wineries, manages reservations, builds detailed itineraries, and coordinates food pairings and activities across the entire weekend, all with the goal of making the experience feel effortless for everyone involved. It is, he notes with a smile, a thoroughly PMI exercise.At its core, Marat's story is one of continuous momentum. Each achievement has fueled the next. His MBA inspired his PMP. His PMP inspired his CISSP. And each step has been accompanied by a genuine desire to bring others along on the same journey."Earning the PMP credential inspired me to just keep going, to keep learning, and to never feel done when it comes to knowledge and academics and their application in my role," he said.In many ways, Marat has become for others what his grandmother was for him. She was a mathematics teacher who believed that learning was never finished, and that belief planted a seed that grew into a career defined by constant advancement and generous encouragement of those around him. Her inspiration of professional development extended into Marat’s consulting career, through two demanding professional certifications, and into the lives of colleagues and friends who have watched Marat and thought, I can advance my career, too. That ripple effect is precisely what the Inspiring Others award was created to celebrate.Cheetah Learning's Distinguished Alum program recognizes individuals who embody the organization's mission to create faster learners, stronger leaders, and lasting professional impact. Marat Oyvetsky's recognition is a celebration of what happens when a commitment to lifelong learning becomes not just a personal value, but a way of inspiring everyone around you.To learn more about Cheetah Learning's accelerated PMP programs and Distinguished Alum awards, visit www.CheetahLearning.com

