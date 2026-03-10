RiverTrail Beerworks brews an improved guest experience, right down to the restroom

The D|13 Group Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer The all-in-one system allows guests to wash, rinse and dry in a single location.

Global survey notes that 80% of guests won’t return after a dirty restroom; high-end integrated sink systems solve this problem

“Restrooms are one of the most important touchpoints in hospitality. This solution supports hygiene, sustainability and a high-quality guest experience.” — William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. is helping RiverTrail Beerworks create a cleaner, safer restroom experience that enhances guest satisfaction at its new location in Saranac Lake. A recent survey conducted by MetrixLab found that 80% of guests would not return to a restaurant with a dirty restroom and 100% said it reflects poorly on the overall establishment. With that in mind, RiverTrail Beerworks treated restroom design as a key touchpoint in the customer journey.After seeing success with XLERATORHand Dryers at Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slide Brewery & Public House, the ownership team upgraded to the D|13 Group Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsyncHand Dryer for its newest space.The all-in-one system allows guests to wash, rinse and dry in a single location which helps prevent water on floors and eliminates paper towel waste. The XLERATORsync Hand Dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) Filtration removes 99.999% of viruses and 99.97% of bacteria from the airstream. Custom-branded dryer covers extend the brewery’s visual identity into the restroom and reinforce a cohesive guest experience.“The sink systems get mentioned more than you would think. People are impressed when they go in there,” said Christopher Ericson, owner of RiverTrail Beerworks.Sustainability was also a priority. The building features more than 200 solar panels, and the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer can reduce carbon footprint by up to 81% compared to paper towels while supporting WELL, LEED and Green Globes goals.“Restrooms are one of the most important touchpoints in hospitality,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer. “This solution supports hygiene, sustainability and a high-quality guest experience.”About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com ###

RiverTrail Beerworks Elevates the Guest Experience with an Integrated Sink System

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.