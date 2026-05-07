Excel Dryer and D|13 Group spotlight award-winning integrated design for cleaner restrooms

The D|13 Group’s D|Verse Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer with electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) filtration The D|Verse Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer has been recognized with multiple awards

Global survey underscores hygiene expectations driving adoption of all-in-one sink systems

The D|Verse Integrated Sink System featuring XLERATORsync improves convenience, supports sustainability goals and delivers a better overall experience.” — William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. highlights new global research reinforcing the need for cleaner, touchless restroom solutions and the role of the D|13 Group ’s D|Verse Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsyncHand Dryer with electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) filtration.A global survey conducted by MetrixLab found cleanliness and hygiene remain the top concern in public restrooms. All respondents agreed that a dirty restroom reflects poorly on an establishment. Survey participants identified paper towel mess as the leading contributor to an unclean environment.Integrated sink systems address these concerns by combining hand washing and drying in one fixture. This approach reduces touchpoints, eliminates paper towel waste and helps keep floors dry.“Commercial restrooms play an important role in how customers view a facility,” said William Gagnon, Executive Vice President and COO of Excel Dryer. “The D|Verse Integrated Sink System featuring XLERATORsync improves convenience, supports sustainability goals and delivers a better overall experience.”Building Design + Construction (BD+C) Magazine named the D|Verse system a Top 75 Building Product Award winner, recognizing it as a leading solution for architects and facility managers.The system also earned Sustainability Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). XLERATORsync helps facilities reduce their carbon footprint by up to 81% compared to paper towels. Additional recognition came from the SEAL Awards for measurable sustainability impact.Design honors include awards from the A’ Design Awards and interiors & sources (i&s) Magazine for innovation, customization and high-performance commercial restroom solutions.The D|13 Sink System featuring XLERATORsync with eHEPA filtration was also recognized at the Architizer A+ Awards by popular vote in the Smart Design & Technology category.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.About D|13 GroupD|13 Group is a designer-founded company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and supply of high-end commercial restroom fixtures and integrated sink systems. As a design-assist partner, D|13 collaborates closely with architects, engineers, designers, and clients from concept through installation to create restroom solutions that elevate both performance and aesthetics. In collaboration with Excel Dryer, D|13 developed the D|13 Sink System featuring the XLERATORsynchand dryer, a touchless integrated solution that combines soap dispensing, handwashing, and hand drying at the sink deck for a more hygienic, intuitive user experience. With extensive customization options across sink, counter, fixture, and material selections, D|13 helps project teams design commercial restrooms that are beautiful, efficient, and sustainable.###

D|13 Sink System Featuring the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer | Awards Video

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