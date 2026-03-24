XLERATOR Hand Dryer earns sustainability award from GBC Ecuador Chapter CEES
Honored for helping advance greener building materials and improved public health outcomes
Accepted by siblings Belen and Rodrigo Anda of Excel Dryer’s Ecuadorian partner Cecomex, the award highlights building material solutions that help the construction industry worldwide enhance sustainability, efficiency and the health of all people through smarter design and environmental responsibility.
The XLERATOR Hand Dryer supports green building goals by reducing reliance on paper towels, lowering waste and helping facilities improve hygiene in high-traffic commercial and public restrooms.
“This recognition from CEES Ecuador is an important milestone for Excel Dryer in Latin America and beyond,” said Sybil Jandette, Business Development Manager in Latin America. “The XLERATOR Hand Dryer reflects how sustainable restroom solutions can contribute to healthier buildings while supporting the global push for efficiency and environmental stewardship.”
Excel Dryer’s high-performance hand drying technology is used in airports, schools, stadiums, workplaces and other facilities seeking to modernize restrooms while reducing their environmental footprint.
The Sustainability in Construction Awards by CEES reinforces the growing focus across the building industry on products that deliver measurable sustainability impact while improving everyday user experiences.
About Excel Dryer, Inc.
Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.
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Christina Hager
Market Mentors
+1 617-686-5030
Chager@marketmentors.com
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