XLERATOR Hand Dryer earns sustainability award from GBC Ecuador Chapter CEES

Belen and Rodrigo Anda of Excel Dryer’s Ecuadorian partner Cecomex

Honored for helping advance greener building materials and improved public health outcomes

The XLERATOR Hand Dryer reflects how sustainable restroom solutions can contribute to healthier buildings while supporting the global push for efficiency and environmental stewardship.” — Sybil Jandette, Business Development Manager in Latin America

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. announced that its XLERATOR® Hand Dryer has been recognized in the Materials category at the Sustainability in Construction Awards , an award presented by the Ecuadorian local chapter of the Green Building Council, CEES, in partnership with EKOS.Accepted by siblings Belen and Rodrigo Anda of Excel Dryer’s Ecuadorian partner Cecomex, the award highlights building material solutions that help the construction industry worldwide enhance sustainability, efficiency and the health of all people through smarter design and environmental responsibility.The XLERATOR Hand Dryer supports green building goals by reducing reliance on paper towels, lowering waste and helping facilities improve hygiene in high-traffic commercial and public restrooms.“This recognition from CEES Ecuador is an important milestone for Excel Dryer in Latin America and beyond,” said Sybil Jandette, Business Development Manager in Latin America. “The XLERATOR Hand Dryer reflects how sustainable restroom solutions can contribute to healthier buildings while supporting the global push for efficiency and environmental stewardship.”Excel Dryer’s high-performance hand drying technology is used in airports, schools, stadiums, workplaces and other facilities seeking to modernize restrooms while reducing their environmental footprint.The Sustainability in Construction Awards by CEES reinforces the growing focus across the building industry on products that deliver measurable sustainability impact while improving everyday user experiences.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

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