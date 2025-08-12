Bad Elf Launches the Pioneer Package, a Virtual Training Program for GIS Professionals

Bad Elf Pioneer Package

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Elf, LLC, a leader in high-accuracy GNSS solutions, announces the release of the Pioneer Package, a comprehensive virtual training program designed to equip customers with the expertise and confidence required to perform accurate GPS and GIS data collection using Bad Elf hardware.

The Pioneer Package delivers a self-paced, online curriculum through an easy-to-use Learning Management System (LMS). Participants engage with structured instructional videos, interactive lessons, and practical field exercises tailored to real-world use cases. The program is especially suited to sectors such as utilities, public works, environmental consulting, and Architecture/Engineering/Construction (AEC).

Developed by Dr. Nikolas Smilovsky, PhD, GISP, Bad Elf’s Geospatial Solutions Director, the course is intended to guide customers through setup, workflow, and best practices. Upon completion, participants receive a Certificate of Completion and Continuing Education Units (CEU) that may be applied toward GIS Professional (GISP) certification.

The Pioneer Package trains users of all skill levels. Topics cover setup and usage of Bad Elf’s Flex and Flex Mini GNSS receivers. For advanced users, lessons cover laser offset measurement, base/rover operation, and post-processing workflows. For those working within Esri’s ArcGIS ecosystem, the LMS includes lessons for operation with ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Field Maps. Bad Elf also offers add-on options for organizations that require additional training, enablement services, or customizations.

About Bad Elf

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers. Visit www.bad-elf.com to learn more.

