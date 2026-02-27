Sophus Technology to Host Live Webinar Showcasing Next-Generation Quantum Solver Delivering 50–100x Faster Optimization

Quantum Solver Webinar

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sophus Technology announced a live webinar introducing its breakthrough Quantum Solver, the next generation of optimization technology designed to transform how enterprises approach supply chain network design supply chain scenario planning , and decision intelligence. The online event will take place on March 10 and is open to supply chain, operations, and technology leaders worldwide.What if organizations no longer had to simplify their models just to make them solvable? Sophus’ Quantum Solver runs 50–100× faster, making highly granular models not just possible, but practical… from daily-level production planning to SKU-location replenishment across global networks. Instead of stitching together partial answers from multiple runs, teams can analyze complex systems in a single, unified model and get results within a useful decision window.Positioned as the next generation of optimization solvers, the Quantum Solver expands what businesses can realistically compute. While speed is the most visible metric, its real value lies in enabling more complex models to run within time frames that matter. Problems that were previously too large, too detailed, or effectively impossible to solve can now be evaluated in hours or minutes, allowing organizations to explore options that were once out of reach.Join our Sophus experts as we walk through the mechanics and the 'why' behind our new Quantum Solver, followed by an exclusive look at the Alpha release.Through live use-case demonstrations, we’ll show you how 50–100× faster solve times translate into stronger decisions for rapid network design, and inventory optimization . See how moving to a 'full-fidelity' approach allows your team to analyze complex systems in a single, unified model—all within a useful decision window.Webinar DetailsTitle: Quantum Solver Webinar — 50–100× Faster OptimizationDate: March 10Format: Live OnlineRegistration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/f16d9964-716d-46d9-998c-cb19916119c4@bcdf7ef0-2a27-4e31-bb47-65964bdbecf5 Book your slots now and for more information visit: https://sophus.ai About Sophus TechnologySophus Technology provides a cloud-native supply chain network design and optimization platform that helps enterprises model complex supply chains, evaluate trade-offs, and make data-driven decisions faster. Its decision-intelligence solutions enable resilient, cost-efficient operations in an increasingly volatile global environment.

