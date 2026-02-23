Sophus Announces Release of Version 5.1, Advancing AI-Driven Supply Chain Network Design and Decision Intelligence

Sophus Version 5.1 introduces faster optimization, enhanced scenario modeling, and expanded planning capabilities for better supply chain decision intelligence.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sophus AI today announced the release of Sophus Version 5.1, an expanded cloud-native platform for supply chain scenario planning and supply chain network design. The update strengthens how enterprises build and use a supply chain digital twin to evaluate trade-offs across cost, service, capacity, inventory, and transportation faster and with less manual work.Version 5.1 deepens the scenario planning workflow by making it easier to move from baseline modeling to decision-ready comparisons across multiple scenarios. Teams can test changes such as facility footprint shifts, flow re-allocations, service targets, and network constraints in a structured way, then quickly compare outcomes to identify options that reduce cost-to-serve while protecting service levels. This helps companies shift from one-off redesign projects to a more continuous, repeatable decision cycle.The release also improves performance for large-scale supply chain network design models where real-world complexity creates massive decision variables across SKUs, facilities, and lanes. Faster runs mean teams can iterate more often, validate assumptions sooner, and reach decisions without waiting through long solve cycles. In practical terms, Version 5.1 supports moving from data to optimized answers in hours or days rather than months.On the data side, Version 5.1 strengthens the foundation of the supply chain digital twin by streamlining how ERP, WMS, and TMS inputs are ingested and structured into a unified model. By reducing manual data handling and improving repeatability, planning teams spend less time reconciling spreadsheets and more time running scenarios that leadership can act on.Read more: https://sophus.ai/sophus-product-update-whats-new-in-the-latest-release-v5-1/ About Sophus TechnologySophus AI is a provider of cloud-based supply chain network design and optimization software, offering a platform (Sophus X) for modeling, AI-driven data automation, and "quantum solving". Founded in 2020 by supply chain consultants, the company aims to improve efficiency in transportation, inventory, and production for various industries, featuring rapid scenario testing.By transforming fragmented ERP, WMS, and TMS data into a living digital twin, Sophus enables cross-functional teams to model scenarios, optimize trade-offs, and execute faster, smarter decisions—up to 50x faster than legacy tools

