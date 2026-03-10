Have invasive pear trees? Cut them down and get a free native tree!

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Have invasive Callery (Bradford) pear trees? Cut them down and get a free native tree! The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council (MoIP), the Missouri Community Forestry Council, Magnificent Missouri, Forrest Keeling Nursery, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and the Missouri Prairie Foundation to host the 2026 Callery Pear Buyback Program in locations around the state.

Participants are invited to cut down one or more Callery pear trees on their properties and receive one free, native tree at the event. The replacement trees will be potted in three-gallon containers and will be between 2 and 4 feet tall. One free native tree will be provided to each registered participant at the selected location on the day of the event.

Register for the 2026 Callery Pear Buyback from March 16 through April 16. Then pickup native trees in more than 20 communities around the state on April 21 from 3-6 p.m.: Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Doniphan, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Joplin, Kansas City, Kirksville, Lebanon, Liberty, Moberly, Park Hills, Parkville, Pineville, Riverside, Rolla, Sikeston, Springfield, St. Charles, St. Joseph, St. Louis, Warrensburg, and West Plains.

Also known as Bradford pear trees, Callery pear trees’ white flowers in spring give a visual attractiveness to these non-native, invasive trees. However, the trees pose problems for landowners and wildlife. Their top-heavy canopy and brittle branch structure leads to a tree that often breaks in storms. Their flowers may be appealing to the eye, but they have a foul smell and many varieties of this tree have thorns. The tree’s aggressive growth also causes problems for wildlife, native plant species, and property owners. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/invasive-plants/callery-pear-control.

“As we prepare for spring, many Callery pear trees—also known as Bradford pears—will soon begin to bloom,” said MoIP Chairperson Carol Davit. “The profuse white blossoms of this highly invasive tree make their alarming spread especially apparent in spring along roadsides, in fields, parks, and on private property.”

Register for the 2026 Callery Pear Buyback event from March 16 through April 16 at moinvasives.org/pear-buyback/. The website also has information on how to identify Callery pear trees, a list of native tree species offered, and pick-up locations with specific addresses.

Thank you to the Missouri Community Forestry Council and Magnificent Missouri for their financial support of the 2026 Callery Pear Buyback Program, as well as to Forrest Keeling Nursery and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri for tree donations. Financial and administrative support also comes from the Missouri Prairie Foundation and MDC.