Learn how to hunt turkeys with in-person or virtual course March 14 through Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Spring is on its way, and the toms are strutting — it's turkey season! For generations, Missourians have enjoyed chasing these elusive birds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Turkey Hunting 101 class from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. A virtual option will be offered at the same time.

Wild turkeys are a cautious bird and getting close to them is a challenge. MDC staff will talk about the essential equipment, strategies, scouting, and turkey calls needed to be a successful turkey hunter.

Turkey Hunting 101 is open to participants ages 9 and older. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is required.

To register for the in-person class, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215495.

To register for the virtual class, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215199.

Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs. Direct any questions about the program to nikki.king@mdc.mo.gov. To read more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.