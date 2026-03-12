MDC to host native plant sale March 21 at Cape Nature Center

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a native plant sale Saturday, March 21 at its Cape Girardeau Nature Center. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Using native plants in landscaping is a simple way to beautify landscapes while benefiting pollinators, butterflies, songbirds, and other wildlife. Native plants are easy to maintain, and there is a native tree, shrub, vine, or other plant for nearly every location.

Visitors will be able to purchase native plants from two vendors. Free literature will be available along with garden signs and books for sale from several partner organizations.

Registration for this event is not required. Questions about this event can be sent to Anna Norwald at anna.norwald@mdc.mo.gov.

