MPD Arrests Juvenile in Southeast Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in Southeast, DC.

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast, for a report of an armed carjacking. The victim was standing beside her vehicle when she was approached by the suspect, who asked for a lighter. As the victim searched for one, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded her car keys. The suspect then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Shortly afterward, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole before fleeing on foot. Responding officers located the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

A 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

CCN: 26030397

