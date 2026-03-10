Paiblock Expands Stablecoin Network to Enable Payments and Trading Across EVM-Compatible Chains

Digital Ounce

Paiblock Expands Stablecoin Network to Arbitrum, Avalanche and Polygon, Enabling Payments and Trading Across EVM-Compatible Chains

Broad and reliable access is essential for a stablecoin to function as real money onchain” — Mark Arthur

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paiblock, the world’s oldest and most-trusted blockchain company, today announced an expansion of its stablecoin network to enable seamless payments, trading and liquidity across leading EVM-compatible chains.Following today’s expansion, Paiblock’s stablecoin Digital Ounce can be minted, transferred and traded natively on Arbitrum, Avalanche and Polygon while maintaining interoperability with existing supported networks . Immediate benefits includes reduced transaction fees for micropayments and remittances, faster confirmation times for point-of-sale settlements, and broader access to cross-chain liquidity for market makers and corporate treasuries.The rollout brings Digital Ounce’s gold-pegged stability and compliance-focused design to both layer 1 and 2 high-performance networks, delivering cross-chain liquidity rails that support instant settlements and a wider range of on- and off-ramp options for fiat corridors. Merchants running point-of-sale systems, e-commerce platforms and enterprise billing tools can now add Arbitrum, Avalanche and Polygon as a supported settlement rail, while exchanges and liquidity providers can list Digital Ounce trading pairs on native markets.By supporting Digital Ounce on Layer 1 and 2 EVMs, Paiblock aims to offer merchants flexible settlement options — allowing them to hold proceeds in Digital Ounce on-chain, convert automatically to local fiat via exchange partners, or route payments through liquidity pools to preferred assets; a flexibility that is particularly valuable for cross-border commerce, subscription services and high-volume retail operations seeking predictable pricing without volatile crypto exposure.“Broad and reliable access is essential for a stablecoin to function as real money onchain,”said Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO at Paiblock. “Adding support for Arbitrum, Avalanche and Polygon will help bring more choice, better economics and stronger redundancy to users and businesses alike.”Paiblock is partnering with select payment gateways, exchanges and wallet providers to pilot the new channel and to build out custody and compliance integrations. While early partners will receive prioritized support for merchant onboarding, fraud monitoring, and automated accounting features; developers building payment apps, marketplaces and DeFi services are now able to integrate Digital Ounce across multiple Layers and sidechain environments.Security and regulatory compliance remain central to Paiblock’s strategy. Digital Ounce contracts on Arbitrum, Avalanche and Polygon underwent independent audits and are backed by Paiblock’s existing reserve and redemption framework, which includes regular attestations and institutional custody arrangements. The company will continue to work with regulators, payments partners and auditors to maintain transparency and uphold anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer standards across all supported networks.“This expansion reflects Paiblock’s commitment to delivering practical stablecoin infrastructure where users and merchants need it most”. Concluded Mr Arthur.About PaiblockPaiblock is the world’s oldest and most-trusted blockchain company, building enterprise-grade digital currency infrastructure since 2011. Paiblock’s suite of products includes the Digital Ounce stablecoin, Kunstify NFT and DeFI platform, cross-chain settlement tools, multi-chain payment rails, custody solutions, AI recommendation Engine and merchant payment systems designed for real-world commerce.Paiblock focuses on security, compliance and practical adoption to help businesses and consumers transact with speed and confidence.

