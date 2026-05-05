Paiblock expands its Payment Network to Help More Businesses Accept Crypto Payments and Slash Settlement Costs

Kunstify Pay

Paiblock announces a major expansion of its Kunstify Pay Network to help more businesses accept digital currencies and slash settlement costs

Kunstify Pay was built to remove the common frictions that keep businesses from adopting crypto — complex integrations, custody concerns, and high settlement costs.” — Mark Arthur

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paiblock, the world’s oldest and most-trusted blockchain company, today announced a major expansion of its Kunstify Pay Network to help more businesses accept digital currencies. Designed for ecommerce merchants, subscription services, marketplaces and platforms, Kunstify Pay, a full-featured crypto payments processing platform built on top the Kunstify Marketplace, lets companies start accepting crypto in minutes while keeping control of funds through direct deposits to non-custodial wallets.Kunstify Pay combines a complete payments stack with fraud protection and multi-chain support to help merchants capture more revenue from existing and new customers. Businesses can create an account online and integrate with a few lines of code to begin accepting payments. Funds are deposited directly into merchant-controlled non-custodial wallets, reducing custody risk and simplifying treasury flows. The platform supports 9 blockchains and 24 cryptocurrencies, enabling companies to expand into new markets.“Kunstify Pay was built to remove the common frictions that keep businesses from adopting crypto — complex integrations, custody concerns, and high settlement costs,” said Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO at Paiblock. “By giving merchants a fast and secure way to accept crypto and move funds to non-custodial wallets, we’re opening new revenue channels while keeping settlement simple and cost-efficient.”The product also includes an AI-driven protection layer that helps reduce fraud by analyzing transaction context in real time to identify fraudulent behavior and optimize approvals without adding friction for legitimate customers. For subscription and recurring billing use cases, Kunstify Pay offers robust tools to manage recurring charges, handle proration and retries, and maintain consistent revenue streams even with changing market conditions.Kunstify Pay’s multi-chain architecture supports rapid geographic expansion. Merchants can add new payment rails and currencies as customer preferences evolve, with settlement routing that prioritizes speed and cost efficiency. The platform’s developer-friendly tools and documentation mean businesses can go from signup to live payments in minutes, rather than days or weeks typical of traditional integrations.Paiblock plans ongoing updates to extend blockchain support, add more crypto settlement options, and deepen analytics for merchants to better understand revenue drivers and payment performance. Early adopters report improved conversion rates in international markets and measurable reductions in settlement fees and chargeback exposure.The new release includes:New settlement rails: Merchants can accept payments across 9 blockchains and 24 cryptocurrencies with instant settlement to their non-custodial wallets.Subscription plan: Merchants can choose from 2.5% platform fee per transaction with no recurrent monthly fee to a 1% platform fee with a monthly plan.Supported blockchain: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Linea, Monad, Optimism, Polygon and Sei.Supported cryptocurrencies: AVAX, USDT, USDC, DOZ, POL, ETH, DAI, ARB, SHIB, MNT, LINK, RNDR, MANTA, LMWR, BEL, DIA, BASE, OPT, ARB, OMNI, FDUSD, MON, LINEA, SEIAbout PaiblockPaiblock is the world’s oldest and most-trusted blockchain company, building enterprise-grade digital currency infrastructure since 2011. Paiblock’s suite of products includes the Digital Ounce stablecoin, Kunstify NFT and DeFI Marketplace, cross-chain settlement tools, multi-chain payment rails, AI recommendation Engine and merchant payment systems designed for real-world commerce.

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