Paiblock Repurposes Kunstify NFT Marketplace.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paiblock, the world’s oldest and most-trusted blockchain company, is repurposing it’s kunstify NFT Marketplace to become a curated space for verified creators and collectors.Kunstify has undergone fundamental architectural changes to accommodate dynamic NFTs that can evolve over time, react to real-world data, or change based on users’ interactions.“Kunstify has become intelligent, utility-rich, and deeply interconnected with the broader digital economy.” Said Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO of Paiblock.Following today’s release, creators and collectors will now benefit from new and unique services that are anchored on sustainability, security, transparency, creator empowerment, tokenization of real-world assets and institutional grade Platform-as-a-Service, demonstrating Paiblock’s commitment to bridge traditional art culture with emerging blockchain economy.“In 2022 The NFT Market was brought on the verge of collapse by rampant fraud, wash trading, rug pulls, and phishing scams. Rebuilding the digital ownership economy from these ruins requires critical security considerations as well as rigorous processes to mitigate AML/CFT risks through ID verification, due diligence on source of funds, and ongoing transaction monitoring,” Mr Arthur continues.With the aim of creating a global curated marketplace for verified creators and qualified collectors, the new release includes:Full KYC: Artists and collectors are required to verify their identity before starting, as a way to fostering trust.Creator earnings: A portion of the value of eligible NFTs created on our marketplace will always go back to the original content creator, rewarding ongoing creativity and invention within the space.Ownership enforcement: The ownership of all NTFs sold on our marketplace is 100% transferred to the collector.Rarity ranking: All supported collections have an accompanying rarity ranking so collectors can better assess how rare an individual NFT may be, informing a potential bid or offer.Theme based vernissage: Monthly vernissage bringing together professional collectors to celebrate creators.Curation: Fewer but curated, high quality and limited-edition digital art, photography, music, domains, games, metaverse assets and collectibles.Multi-currency: Creator can offer an NFT in any of the cryptocurrencies supported on the platform.Staking: Creators and collectors can earn rewards by locking up eligible cryptocurrencies to help validate transactions on Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain networks. Additional rewards can be earned by staking NFTs.Subscription plan: creators and collectors can choose from 2.5% platform fee with no recurrent monthly fee to a 1% platform fee with a monthly plan.Supported blockchain: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Linea, Monad, Optimism, Polygon, Sei, and zKSinc.“There will be no global adoption of blockchain derivatives unless the community at large is ready willing to show support for rules to protect consumers, environment, and market fairness.” Concluded Mr. ArthurFor more information, please visit https://kunstify.io or reach out to press@paiblock.io.About Paiblock:Founded in 2011 out of Denmark, Paiblock is the oldest blockchain company in the world working with a collection of brands that have emerged, at the intersection of AI and Blockchain.About Kunstify:Kunstify by Paiblock, is Europes’s first and largest curated NFT marketplace for digital art that focuses on promoting curated collections. The word Kunstify is composed by “Kunst” (Nordic word for Art) and the suffix “ify”.

