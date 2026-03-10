PROSEARCH ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Ed McKersie, CEO/Co-Owner of ProSearch Dave Vasconselos, President/Co-Owner of ProSearch

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProSearch, an employee-owned, Maine-based recruitment and staffing firm, announced that Ed McKersie will be stepping into the role of CEO/Co-Owner. Dave Vasconcelos, has been promoted to President/Co-Owner of ProSearch. McKersie founded Pro Search in 1994 in Portland. The firm is now the largest locally owned firm of its kind in the state of Maine. In 2017, Pro Search became an Employee-Owned company.McKersie is a current Board Member of Martin’s Point Healthcare. He also currently serves on the Board of Focus Maine, a private sector led economic development organization. He has served as Board Chair of the USM Foundation, Rippleffect, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southern Maine. McKersie also served on the Board of Maine SHRM and led the effort to bring the Best Places to Work in Maine program to the state.“Dave has been integral to our success for more than 15 years,” said McKersie. “His ability to build strong relationships with our employer partners has made him the face of our firm, and this new title reflects the leadership he brings to our organization. When I decided to transition ProSearch to an ESOP, it was clear Dave was the right person to step into this role. As CEO, I’ll remain actively involved while Dave continues to lead client development and account management.”Vasconcelos, who joined ProSearch in 2009, has spent his professional career assisting employers throughout Maine. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, including account management, new business development, and ensuring ProSearch exceeds clients’ expectations every day.Vasconcelos serves on the state board of Junior Achievement of Maine, the Maine State Human Resources Council, the United Way of Southern Maine’s R&D Council, Northern New England Employment Services, the ESOP Association’s New England Chapter, as well as on the Board of ProSearch as the employee representative of the firm’s ESOP. Outside of work, he enjoys spending as much time as he can with his family, boating and fishing on Casco Bay, or exploring the backroads of Maine with the top off of their Jeep.About ProSearch:ProSearch believes recruiting is about people, trust, and opportunity. We act with integrity and transparency, building lasting relationships with clients, candidates, and communities. By putting people first and maintaining the highest standards of quality, we deliver the right solutions, not just quick fixes. Our team takes ownership, embraces accountability, and works collaboratively to create meaningful, long-term success for everyone we serve. Please visit https://www.prosearchmaine.com/ for more information.###

